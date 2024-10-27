Open in App
    The Oklahoman

    What channel is Chiefs vs Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z1Hc_0wO5l0zd00

    The Kansas City Chiefs will continue their 2024 NFL season with a Week 8 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday.

    Kansas City (6-0) earned a 28-18 road win over San Francisco in Week 7, and it traded for Tennessee wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday. Las Vegas (2-5) suffered a 20-15 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

    Here's how to watch the Chiefs-Raiders game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Kansas City vs Las Vegas live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game on today? Time, TV schedule

    TV Channel: CBS

    Start time: 3:25 p.m. CT

    Kansas City vs Las Vegas will be broadcasted nationally on CBS in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Allegiant Stadium, with Melanie Collins reporting from the sidelines.

    How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders on livestream

    Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Will DeAndre Hopkins play on Sunday vs. Raiders?

    Hopkins will make his debut with Kansas City during Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

    The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver got traded from Tennessee on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick. It can become a fourth-round pick if Kansas City reaches this year's Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60% of the team's offensive snaps.

    Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders predictions, picks, odds

    Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13: Las Vegas has lost its last three games, and it must now face the final undefeated team in the NFL. Even if it takes some time for Hopkins to acclimate to Kansas City's offense, Patrick Mahomes and company should feast against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed the fourth-most points per game (26.1) in the league. The Chiefs will win this one and improve to 7-0.

    Odds: Kansas City by 9

    O/U: 41.5

    Odds according to BetMGM .

    More: Chiefs make Creed Humphrey, former OU football star, highest-paid center in NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2024

    • Sept. 5: Kansas City 27, Baltimore 20
    • Sept. 15: Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25
    • Sept. 22: Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17
    • Sept. 29: Kansas City 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10
    • Oct. 7: Kansas City 26, New Orleans 13
    • Oct. 13: Bye
    • Oct. 20: Kansas City 28, San Francisco 18
    • Oct. 27: at Las Vegas
    • Nov. 4: vs. Tampa Bay
    • Nov. 10: vs. Denver
    • Nov. 17: at Buffalo
    • Nov. 24: at Carolina
    • Nov. 29: vs. Las Vegas
    • Dec. 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
    • Dec. 15: at Cleveland
    • Dec. 21: vs. Houston
    • Dec. 25: at Pittsburgh
    • Jan. 5: at Denver

    Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2024

    • Sept. 8: Los Angeles Chargers 22, Las Vegas 10
    • Sept. 15: Las Vegas 26, Baltimore 23
    • Sept. 22: Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22
    • Sept. 29: Las Vegas 20, Cleveland 16
    • Oct. 6: Denver 34, Las Vegas 18
    • Oct. 13: Pittsburgh 32, Las Vegas 13
    • Oct. 20: Los Angeles Rams 20, Las Vegas 15
    • Oct. 27: vs. Kansas City
    • Nov. 3: at Cincinnati
    • Nov. 10: Bye
    • Nov. 17: at Miami
    • Nov. 24: vs. Denver
    • Nov. 29: at Kansas City
    • Dec. 8: at Tampa Bay
    • Dec. 16: vs. Atlanta
    • Dec. 22: vs. Jacksonville
    • Dec. 29: at New Orleans
    • TBD (Flex game): vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Chiefs vs Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game

