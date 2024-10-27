What channel is Chiefs vs Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game

The Kansas City Chiefs will continue their 2024 NFL season with a Week 8 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday.

Kansas City (6-0) earned a 28-18 road win over San Francisco in Week 7, and it traded for Tennessee wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday. Las Vegas (2-5) suffered a 20-15 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's how to watch the Chiefs-Raiders game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: CBS

Start time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Kansas City vs Las Vegas will be broadcasted nationally on CBS in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Allegiant Stadium, with Melanie Collins reporting from the sidelines.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders on livestream

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Will DeAndre Hopkins play on Sunday vs. Raiders?

Hopkins will make his debut with Kansas City during Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver got traded from Tennessee on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick. It can become a fourth-round pick if Kansas City reaches this year's Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60% of the team's offensive snaps.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders predictions, picks, odds

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13: Las Vegas has lost its last three games, and it must now face the final undefeated team in the NFL. Even if it takes some time for Hopkins to acclimate to Kansas City's offense, Patrick Mahomes and company should feast against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed the fourth-most points per game (26.1) in the league. The Chiefs will win this one and improve to 7-0.

Odds: Kansas City by 9

O/U: 41.5

Odds according to BetMGM .

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2024

Sept. 5: Kansas City 27, Baltimore 20

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 20 Sept. 15: Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25

Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25 Sept. 22: Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17

Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17 Sept. 29: Kansas City 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Kansas City 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10 Oct. 7: Kansas City 26, New Orleans 13

Kansas City 26, New Orleans 13 Oct. 13: Bye

Bye Oct. 20: Kansas City 28, San Francisco 18

Kansas City 28, San Francisco 18 Oct. 27: at Las Vegas

at Las Vegas Nov. 4: vs. Tampa Bay

vs. Tampa Bay Nov. 10: vs. Denver

vs. Denver Nov. 17: at Buffalo

at Buffalo Nov. 24: at Carolina

at Carolina Nov. 29: vs. Las Vegas

vs. Las Vegas Dec. 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

vs. Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 15: at Cleveland

at Cleveland Dec. 21: vs. Houston

vs. Houston Dec. 25: at Pittsburgh

at Pittsburgh Jan. 5: at Denver

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2024

Sept. 8: Los Angeles Chargers 22, Las Vegas 10

Los Angeles Chargers 22, Las Vegas 10 Sept. 15: Las Vegas 26, Baltimore 23

Las Vegas 26, Baltimore 23 Sept. 22: Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22

Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22 Sept. 29: Las Vegas 20, Cleveland 16

Las Vegas 20, Cleveland 16 Oct. 6: Denver 34, Las Vegas 18

Denver 34, Las Vegas 18 Oct. 13: Pittsburgh 32, Las Vegas 13

Pittsburgh 32, Las Vegas 13 Oct. 20: Los Angeles Rams 20, Las Vegas 15

Los Angeles Rams 20, Las Vegas 15 Oct. 27: vs. Kansas City

vs. Kansas City Nov. 3: at Cincinnati

at Cincinnati Nov. 10: Bye

Bye Nov. 17: at Miami

at Miami Nov. 24: vs. Denver

vs. Denver Nov. 29: at Kansas City

at Kansas City Dec. 8: at Tampa Bay

at Tampa Bay Dec. 16: vs. Atlanta

vs. Atlanta Dec. 22: vs. Jacksonville

vs. Jacksonville Dec. 29: at New Orleans

at New Orleans TBD (Flex game): vs. Los Angeles Chargers

