What channel is Cowboys vs 49ers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys will continue their 2024 NFL season with a Week 8 road game against the San Francisco 49ers at 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday.

Dallas (3-3) is fresh off a bye week following its 47-9 home loss to Detroit in Week 6. San Francisco (3-4) suffered a 28-18 home loss to Kansas City in Week 7.

Here's how to watch the Cowboys-49ers game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV channel: NBC

Start time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Dallas vs San Francisco will be broadcast on NBC in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Levi's Stadium, with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers on livestream

Dallas vs San Francisco will be streamed on Peacock and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers predictions, picks, odds

Dallas 27, San Francisco 24: Dallas is not a good football team. It has no run game, which forces it to rely on the inconsistent arm of Dak Prescott, and its defense is allowing the second-most points per game in the NFL (28). But Kansas City is practically missing its entire offense due to injuries, and Brock Purdy isn't nearly as effective without his weapons. Give me the Cowboys, who'll come out of their bye week and earn a much-needed win.

Odds: San Francisco by 4.5

O/U: 47

Odds according to BetMGM .

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2024

Sept. 8: Dallas 33, Cleveland 17

Dallas 33, Cleveland 17 Sept. 15: New Orleans 44, Dallas 19

New Orleans 44, Dallas 19 Sept. 22: Baltimore 28, Dallas 25

Baltimore 28, Dallas 25 Sept. 26: Dallas 20, New York Giants 15

Dallas 20, New York Giants 15 Oct. 6: Dallas 20, Pittsburgh 17

Dallas 20, Pittsburgh 17 Oct. 13: Detroit 47, Dallas 9

Detroit 47, Dallas 9 Oct. 20: BYE

BYE Oct. 27: at San Francisco

at San Francisco Nov. 3: at Atlanta

at Atlanta Nov. 10: vs. Philadelphia

vs. Philadelphia Nov. 18: vs. Houston

vs. Houston Nov. 24: at Washington

at Washington Nov. 28: vs. New York Giants

vs. New York Giants Dec. 9: vs. Cincinnati

vs. Cincinnati Dec. 15: at Carolina

at Carolina Dec. 22: vs. Tampa Bay

vs. Tampa Bay Dec. 29: at Philadelphia

at Philadelphia Jan. 5: vs. Washington

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2024

Sept. 9: San Francisco 32, New York Jets 19

San Francisco 32, New York Jets 19 Sept. 15: Minnesota 23, San Francisco 17

Minnesota 23, San Francisco 17 Sept. 22: Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 24

Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 24 Sept. 29: San Francisco 30, New England 13

San Francisco 30, New England 13 Oct. 6: Arizona 24, San Francisco 23

Arizona 24, San Francisco 23 Oct. 10: San Francisco 36, Seattle 24

San Francisco 36, Seattle 24 Oct. 20: Kansas City 28, San Francisco 18

Kansas City 28, San Francisco 18 Oct. 27: vs. Dallas

vs. Dallas Nov. 3: Bye

Bye Nov. 10: at Tampa Bay

at Tampa Bay Nov. 17: vs. Seattle

vs. Seattle Nov. 24: at Green Bay

at Green Bay Dec. 1: at Buffalo

at Buffalo Dec. 8: vs. Chicago

vs. Chicago Dec. 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams

vs. Los Angeles Rams Dec. 22: at Miami

at Miami Dec. 30: vs. Detroit

vs. Detroit TBD (Flex game): at Arizona

