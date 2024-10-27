OXFORD, Miss. — OU football dropped its third consecutive game Saturday.

The Sooners fell 26-14 to Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, allowing 10 sacks offensively and giving up nine chunk plays through the air defensively.

New play-caller Joe Jon Finley had OU rolling in the first half but the offense fizzled out, scoring zero points in the second half. Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold completed 22 of his 31 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Colton Sulley and columnist Joe Mussatto discuss the Sooners' loss on the latest edition of the SoonersXtra podcast.

Next, OU hosts Maine at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

More: How OU football OC Joe Jon Finley gave Sooners' offense hope, if only for half | Mussatto

Get more OU football news by following our SoonersXtra podcast

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where does OU football go from here after revamped offense gives 10 sacks vs. Ole Miss?