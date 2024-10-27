Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    Where does OU football go from here after revamped offense gives 10 sacks vs. Ole Miss?

    By Colton Sulley, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNjzL_0wO5jBgn00

    OXFORD, Miss. — OU football dropped its third consecutive game Saturday.

    The Sooners fell 26-14 to Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, allowing 10 sacks offensively and giving up nine chunk plays through the air defensively.

    New play-caller Joe Jon Finley had OU rolling in the first half but the offense fizzled out, scoring zero points in the second half. Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold completed 22 of his 31 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

    OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Colton Sulley and columnist Joe Mussatto discuss the Sooners' loss on the latest edition of the SoonersXtra podcast.

    Next, OU hosts Maine at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

    More: How OU football OC Joe Jon Finley gave Sooners' offense hope, if only for half | Mussatto

    Get more OU football news by following our SoonersXtra podcast

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where does OU football go from here after revamped offense gives 10 sacks vs. Ole Miss?

    Related Search

    Ou football performanceCollege footballAmerican footballCollege SportsOffensive strategyFuture games

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    McDonald's selling Quarter Pounders again after E. coli outbreak linked to onions
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Cason Wallace shares 'special' moment with brother Keaton in OKC Thunder win vs Hawks
    The Oklahoman19 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Oklahoma City minor league baseball franchise pays homage to Mickey Mantle with rebrand
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz16 days ago
    What channel is Chiefs vs Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    OKC Thunder is dominating with defense. Just wait until it starts making shots.
    The Oklahoman7 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA26 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents7 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker16 days ago
    Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
    The Current GA23 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy