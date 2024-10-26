Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder roll past Bulls in Alex Caruso's return to Chicago

CHICAGO — Billy Donovan alluded to the Bulls’ Saturday night demise hours before it happened.

Take care of the ball, he said. That OKC lived and thrived off making offenses uncomfortable enough to cough the ball up, he warned.

But Chicago’s fate was decided.

The Thunder, perhaps the peskiest, most annoying and handsy team in the NBA, drop kicked the Bulls in a 114-95 road win. Donovan’s fears unfolded quickly.

Before the fourth quarter, the Thunder had forced 21 turnovers. The Bulls finished with 26 turnovers.

The Thunder’s guards, orbiting around the Bulls’ ballhandlers, made it so that a moment of calm seemed rare. There were far more moments where they were rushed, or baited, or simply stripped of the ball and their will.

Among the most laughable? Not even two minutes into the second half, Cason Wallace hounded Nikola Vucevic’s inbound attempt before coming up with a steal and quick shot attempt.

Among the most forgettable? The lane steals, the poked balls, the taps from behind that began to blend together.

“It’s fun to watch,” guard Alex Caruso said. “Usually teams have one or two guys that do that, and I’m usually one of those two guys. But this team is full of guys that just love playing defense. … When you see guys play like that, it makes it easier for you to have good energy and play hard.”

The Thunder’s gaudy numbers deserve context; the Bulls had 21 turnovers in their season opener in New Orleans. Chicago isn’t absolved of any allegations of being a team that can’t hold the ball. But after shooting 8 for 40 from deep — making the Thunder 16 for 76 from there through its first two games — the Thunder’s defensive activity became a legitimate lifeline.

Any questionable offense didn’t matter. Not the uncharacteristic first half of scoring, which included unrecognizable fastbreaks and paint scoring. Or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points, eight rebounds) test driving his new pull-up 3 mid game, going 2 for 9 from deep, his third most 3-point attempts in any game in his career.

If the Thunder is built on charismatically spitting out platitudes and cliches, let it regurgitate “the best offense is a good defense” with a smile. OKC looks to have a great defense, and its offense has been given the room to be figured out later.

Giddey & Thunder reunited

Josh Giddey’s reunion with the Thunder hardly gave off the same vibes as when Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen met Toni Kukoc in the 1992 Olympic games. There was no blood in the water. OKC wasn’t targeting him. Giddey posed for a picture with most of his former teammates as soon as the final buzzer rang.

If anything, the Thunder gave Giddey more respect as a defense than most teams did a season ago. They played him closely as a ball handler, and didn’t often stray far from his line of sight when he neared the 3-point line. Nothing obnoxious. Nothing like the way teams defended him last year.

He finished Saturday’s game with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists on a team-high 14 shots.

And for the young Thunder, the most notable casualty of its ascent to contention still holds a near and dear place in their hearts.

“I think you can get wrapped up in the business of what this is,” center Chet Holmgren said, “because it is a business, and it's an extremely serious business. But you can't lose sight of the relationships that you build with guys you know along the way.

“I don't think anybody's ever played with the same 15, 17 people their entire career. That's how the league works. People and teams have to do what's best for them business wise. And you can't hold that against anybody. When you get to go out there and hoop against guys that you know and you really like, you enjoy it all the same.”

The season is young, and so is Holmgren. But through two games, the 7-footer appears almost free of any youthful shackles.

He plucks rebounds like a venus fly trap, snagging a career-high 16 rebounds on Saturday just two days after he collected 14 in Denver.

He scores differently, stretching his elastic limbs for putbacks and alley-oops en route to 21 points on Saturday.

His added muscle shows, pushing and pulling his way to eight free-throw attempts, a third game with as many attempts this season including the preseason; In his rookie season, Holmgren had just eight games where he attempted eight or more free throws.

His defense remains the same, still rejecting shots he can reach (most of them) and altering shots in his vicinity (virtually all of them). His helpside block in Saturday’s second half looked like he swatted a fly.

Sure, Holmgren might’ve crafted his image growing up with the idea of Kevin Durant. But in Year 2, he’s toeing the line between the mythical forward and revered big man. A man not merely capable of being impactful around the basket, but making a living there, too.

The Rim Reaper, if you will.

After a year of being forced into troubling situations without another true center behind him, Holmgren’s growth is obvious. And even in a similar situation, with Isaiah Hartenstein set to miss several weeks, Holmgren seems unfazed, rebounding with the freedom like if Hartenstein was present.

Holmgren constantly poses the idea that progression isn’t linear. While objectively true, his growth in the NBA essentially has been. As of now, the upward trend will end when he decides it should.

“He controls his destiny,” Caruso said of Holmgren. “Whatever he wants to accomplish in this league, he’s got it in front of him. He’s got the work ethic, he’s got the competitiveness. If you have the ability to get better, the want to get better and the work ethic to get better — if you have those things, you can control your own destiny in the NBA.”

Thunder vs. Bulls highlights

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder roll past Bulls in Alex Caruso's return to Chicago