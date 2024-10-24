Open in App
    • The Oklahoman

    What channel is Thunder vs Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game

    By Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apnsB_0wJuntvc00

    Opening night is here at last for the Oklahoma City Thunder .

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. open the 2024-25 NBA regular season Thursday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets .

    The Thunder is coming off a breakthrough season in which it won 57 games in the regular season, earning the top seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

    General manager Sam Presti bolstered the roster in the offseason by signing center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and trading for guard Alex Caruso (via the Chicago Bulls for Josh Giddey).

    Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's Thunder-Nuggets game :

    LIVE UPDATES: Follow Thunder-Nuggets NBA game today live. Latest scores, highlights, stats, schedule

    What time is Thunder vs. Nuggets

    • Date: Thursday, Oct. 24
    • Time: 9 p.m. CT
    • Where: Ball Arena in Denver

    More: How OKC Thunder roster construction was built to protect the king: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    What channel is OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on today?

    • TV: TNT
    • How to watch online: SlingTV ( free trial )
    • Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

    More: Good news, Thunder fans! If you could watch OKC broadcasts last season, don't change a thing

    Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

    Odds via BetMGM as of Wednesday night:

    Favorite : Nuggets by 2.5 points

    Over/under : 225.5 total points

    Moneyline : Nuggets -135, Thunder +110

    More: Could OKC Thunder rookie Dillon Jones help fill in for injured Isaiah Hartenstein?

    OKC Thunder roster

    *-two-way contract

    More: OKC Thunder predictions: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. win NBA title in 2024-25?

    OKC Thunder schedule

    Thurs., Oct. 24: at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Sat., Oct. 26: at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Sun., Oct. 27: Atlanta, 6 p.m.

    Wed., Oct. 30: San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Fri., Nov. 1: at Portland, 9 p.m.

    More: OKC Thunder bold predictions: What will Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do?

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Thunder vs Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game

