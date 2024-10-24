What channel is Thunder vs Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game

Opening night is here at last for the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. open the 2024-25 NBA regular season Thursday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets .

The Thunder is coming off a breakthrough season in which it won 57 games in the regular season, earning the top seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

General manager Sam Presti bolstered the roster in the offseason by signing center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and trading for guard Alex Caruso (via the Chicago Bulls for Josh Giddey).

Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's Thunder-Nuggets game :

What time is Thunder vs. Nuggets

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 24 Time: 9 p.m. CT

9 p.m. CT Where: Ball Arena in Denver

What channel is OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on today?

TV: TNT

TNT How to watch online: SlingTV ( free trial )

SlingTV ( free trial ) Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via BetMGM as of Wednesday night:

Favorite : Nuggets by 2.5 points

Over/under : 225.5 total points

Moneyline : Nuggets -135, Thunder +110

OKC Thunder roster

*-two-way contract

OKC Thunder schedule

Thurs., Oct. 24: at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26: at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27: Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30: San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 1: at Portland, 9 p.m.

