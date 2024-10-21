Oklahoma, Native American poet Joy Harjo receives National Humanities Medal at White House

President Joe Biden presented trailblazing Tulsan and Native American poet, performer and writer Joy Harjo with the National Humanities Medal at a ceremony Monday.

The first Native American and first Oklahoman to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate, Harjo , 73, was honored during a private ceremony at the White House, as part of a group of more than 35 distinguished artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, historians and educators receiving the 2022 and 2023 National Humanities Medals and National Medals of Arts .

The 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts recipients include hip-hop stars Melissa "Missy" Elliott and Queen Latifah ; actress, director and philanthropist Eva Longoria ; stage and screen performer Idina Menzel ; filmmakers Spike Lee and Steven Spielberg ; documentarian Ken Burns ; and the late singer Selena Quintanilla .

Along with Harjo, the National Humanities Medalists range from Emmy-nominated actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton and Oscar-winning playwright, screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin to acclaimed documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter and the late chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain .

The White House presentation of the medals was followed by a reception Monday afternoon. The reception was to include remarks by President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe.

“Oklahoma Humanities is proud to celebrate Joy Harjo on winning this prestigious national award for her ceaseless efforts to narrate and illuminate diverse human experiences and perspectives. We congratulate her achievements and are appreciative of her years of partnership," said Caroline Lowery, executive director for the Oklahoma Humanities , the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities, in an email to The Oklahoman.

Who are the 2022 and 2023 National Medal of Arts honorees?

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government. The U.S. president awards it to individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition for their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States.

The 2022 National Medal of Arts recipients are:

Ruth Asawa (posthumous), artist

Randy A. Batista, photographer

Clyde Butcher, landscape photographer

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, museum and education center

Melissa "Missy" Elliott, artist and producer

Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez, musician

Eva Longoria, actress, director and philanthropist

Idina Menzel, actress and singer

Herbert I. Ohta, musician

Bruce Sagan, arts leader

Carrie Mae Weems, visual artist

The 2023 National Medal of Arts recipients are:

Mark Bradford, artist

Ken Burns, documentary filmmaker

Bruce Cohen, producer

Alex Katz, artist

Jo Carole Lauder, arts leader

Spike Lee, filmmaker

Queen Latifah, artist and actress

Selena Quintanilla (posthumous), singer

Steven Spielberg, filmmaker

“The arts enrich our lives, helping us to ask questions, imagine new possibilities, and create community. The NEA is pleased to join President Biden in congratulating the 2022 and 2023 National Medal of Arts recipients whose curiosity, creativity, hard work, and dedication have inspired and touched so many in our country and around the globe," Jackson said in a statement.

Who are the 2022 and 2023 National Humanities Medal recipients?

Also bestowed by the president, the National Humanities Medal honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.

The 2022 and 2023 cohorts include 19 prestigious philanthropists, writers, historians, educators and filmmakers.

The 2022 National Humanities Medalists are:

Wallis Annenberg, philanthropist

Appalshop, community arts and programming center

Joy Harjo, poet

Robin Harris, principal and educator

Juan Felipe Herrera, writer

Robert Martin, administrator in Indigenous higher education

Jon Meacham, writer and historian

Ruth J. Simmons, academic administrator in higher education

Pauline Yu, scholar of Chinese literature

The 2023 National Humanities Medalists are:

Anthony Bourdain (posthumous), chef and author

LeVar Burton, actor and literacy advocate

Roz Chast, cartoonist and author

Nicolás Kanellos, scholar and publisher of Hispanic literature

Robin Wall Kimmerer, scholar and author

Mellon Foundation, philanthropic organization

Dawn Porter, filmmaker

Aaron Sorkin, playwright, screenwriter, and director

Darren Walker, social justice philanthropist

Rosita Worl, anthropologist and cultural leader

“The National Humanities Medal recipients have enriched our world through writing that moves and inspires us; scholarship that enlarges our understanding of the past; and through their dedication to educating, informing, and giving voice to communities and histories often overlooked,” said Lowe, who is Navajo, in a statement.

“I am proud to join President Biden in recognizing these distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to our nation’s cultural life.”

Who is National Humanities Medalist Joy Harjo?

A Tulsa native and Muscogee Nation citizen, Harjo in 2019 became the first Oklahoman and first Native American to be named the U.S. Poet Laureate . The 23rd person to take on the role of the country's official poet, Harjo served a rare three terms into 2022 . She is just the second Poet Laureate, after Robert Pinsky, to receive such an extension since the position's duties were established in 1943.

"What my appointment did was it opened up an immense door of awareness for Native people. And it did so for Oklahoma, too, because there's never been a poet laureate from Oklahoma (before), but there's been a lot of really fine poets from Oklahoma," Harjo told The Oklahoman in a 2021 interview .

In 2022, Harjo was named the inaugural artist in residence for Tulsa's new Bob Dylan Center .

In recent years, the influential Tulsa-based musician, writer and activist also has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and National Native American Hall of Fame , received the 2024 Frost Medal from the Poet­ry Soci­ety of Amer­i­ca and Yale’s 2023 Bollin­gen Prize for Amer­i­can Poet­ry and earned a Life­time Achieve­ment Award from Amer­i­cans for the Arts .

In 2021, she became just the 14th artist designated an Oklahoma Cultural Treasure , joining the ranks of Sooner State luminaries like Wanda Jackson, Te Ata, Wilson Hurley, N. Scott Momaday , Ed Ruscha, Charles Banks Wilson, John Hope Franklin, Doc Tate Nevaquaya and the five Native American ballerinas known as the "Five Moons."

Harjo is the author of 10 books of poet­ry and three award-win­n­ing children’s books, as well as several screenplays and three plays. As a musician, she has released several albums and performs with her sax­o­phone and flutes, both solo and with her current band, the Arrow Dynam­ics Band, and pre­vi­ous­ly with Joy Har­jo and Poet­ic Jus­tice.

"The Muscogee Nation is once again in awe of the achievements of one of our most talented and visionary citizens. ... The lastest recognition, as a recipient of the President's National Medal of the Arts, is a continuation of her legacy as a trailblazer and further cements her place as an inspiration for the next generation of Mvskokvlke," said Muscogee Nation Press Secretary Jason Salsman , in an email to The Oklahoman.

"We are so proud that she places the importance of Mvskoke culture and the communal spirit of our people at the forefront of all of her work, and that it is showcased on a global stage."

