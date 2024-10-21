Open in App
    Oklahoma State football vs Baylor: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdsiT_0wFOAkFW00

    The OSU football team will continue its season with a Week 9 road game against Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday .

    OSU (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) suffered a 38-35 road loss to BYU in Week 8 . Baylor (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) earned a 59-35 road win over Texas Tech.

    Here's how you can get tickets to the game:

    See Oklahoma State football ticket prices for every game this season

    Oklahoma State tickets vs Baylor

    Ticket prices for the OSU vs Baylor game at McLane Stadium start at $40 on StubHub , $62 on Vivid Seats and $43 on SeatGeek before fees. Prices in the lower bowl range from $40 to $473 on all three sites.

    To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and SeatGeek .

    More: How Oklahoma State football bewilderment gave way to progress despite late loss to BYU

    Oklahoma State football 2024 schedule

    All times are Central Standard Time

    More: Oklahoma State football grades vs BYU: How did Pokes' defense rate against Cougars?

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs Baylor: Best prices for remaining available seats

