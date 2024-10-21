Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    Oklahoma football tickets vs Ole Miss: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSn5w_0wFO9Nzx00

    The OU football team will continue its season with a Week 9 road game against No. 18-ranked Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday .

    OU (4-3, 1-3 SEC) suffered a 35-9 home loss to South Carolina in Week 8. Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) suffered a 29-26 overtime loss to LSU on the road.

    Here's how you can get tickets to the game:

    See Oklahoma football ticket prices for every game this season

    Oklahoma tickets vs Ole Miss

    Ticket prices for the OU vs Ole Miss game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium start at $125 on StubHub , $112 on Vivid Seats and $90 on SeatGeek before fees.

    To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and SeatGeek .

    More: OU football blown out by South Carolina to put bowl eligibility in doubt | 5 takeaways

    Oklahoma football 2024 schedule

    All times are Central Standard Time

    More: OU football fires Seth Littrell in first season as offensive coordinator, per reports

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football tickets vs Ole Miss: Best prices for remaining available seats

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2024: Where are Cowboys entering Week 9?
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    OU football coach Brent Venables explains decision to fire Seth Littrell as Sooners' OC
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Food, parking and vodka: What to know ahead of the 2024-2025 OKC Thunder season
    The Oklahoman2 hours ago
    Oklahoma legend Toby Keith inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch53 minutes ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy