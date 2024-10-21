Oklahoma football tickets vs Ole Miss: Best prices for remaining available seats

The OU football team will continue its season with a Week 9 road game against No. 18-ranked Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday .

OU (4-3, 1-3 SEC) suffered a 35-9 home loss to South Carolina in Week 8. Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) suffered a 29-26 overtime loss to LSU on the road.

Here's how you can get tickets to the game:

Oklahoma tickets vs Ole Miss

Ticket prices for the OU vs Ole Miss game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium start at $125 on StubHub , $112 on Vivid Seats and $90 on SeatGeek before fees.

To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and SeatGeek .

Oklahoma football 2024 schedule

All times are Central Standard Time

