Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    What channel is Jackson T. Stephens Cup on? Time, TV schedule for college golf tournament

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    The Jackson T. Stephens Cup begins on Monday.

    The three-day collegiate golf tournament will take place at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club. It'll feature six men's golf teams, six women's golf teams and 12 individual competitors.

    Here's what you need to know:

    When is the 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup?

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 21 - Wednesday, Oct. 23
    • Where: Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club in Nichols Hills

    How to watch 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup

    The three-day competition will be televised live on GOLF Channel. All times are Central Standard Time.

    • Monday, Oct. 21: 4-7 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 22: 3-6 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 23: 3-6 p.m.

    2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup golf course information

    • Course: Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70
    • Men: 6,964 yards
    • Women: 6,218 yards

    2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup field

    Men's teams

    • Arkansas
    • Florida State
    • Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma State
    • San Diego State
    • SMU

    Women's teams

    • Arkansas
    • Florida State
    • South Carolina
    • Oklahoma State
    • Oregon
    • Wake Forest

    Individuals

    • Men: Cameron Kahle (United States Air Force Academy); Josh Kim (United States Military Academy); Kci Lindskog (Texas Southern); Sascha Robinson (Florida A&M); Marcus Smith Jr. (Howard); Jack Tarzy (United States Naval Academy)
    • Women: Briann Briggs (Prairie View A&M); Nevaeh Figueroa (Prairie View A&M); Bridget Hoang (United States Naval Academy); Kendall Jackson (Howard); Sue Lee (United States Naval Academy); Emily Mayne (Howard)

    2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup schedule

    Monday, Oct. 21

    • 7:45 a.m.: Stroke play Round 1: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups)
    • 12:30 p.m.: Stroke play Round 2: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups)
    • 4-7 p.m.: GOLF Channel live coverage

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    • 11:20 a.m.: Stroke play Round 3: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups)
    • 3-6 p.m.: GOLF Channel live coverage
    • 5:50 p.m.: Stroke play awards ceremony

    Wednesday, Oct. 23

    • 10:30 a.m.: Team match play: Off No. 1 tee in twosomes (40 players/20 groups)
    • 3-6 p.m.: GOLF Channel live coverage
    • 5:50 p.m.: Trophy presentation for match play champions

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Jackson T. Stephens Cup on? Time, TV schedule for college golf tournament

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2024: Where are Cowboys entering Week 9?
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    OU football coach Brent Venables explains decision to fire Seth Littrell as Sooners' OC
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    OKC Thunder roster set ahead of 2024-25 NBA season opener: Meet the team
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Food, parking and vodka: What to know ahead of the 2024-2025 OKC Thunder season
    The Oklahoman2 hours ago
    Oklahoma legend Toby Keith inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Ranking NBA centers for 2024-25: Where does OKC's Chet Holmgren land?
    The Oklahoman20 hours ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today14 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily25 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy