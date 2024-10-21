What channel is Jackson T. Stephens Cup on? Time, TV schedule for college golf tournament

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup begins on Monday.

The three-day collegiate golf tournament will take place at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club. It'll feature six men's golf teams, six women's golf teams and 12 individual competitors.

Here's what you need to know:

When is the 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup?

Date: Monday, Oct. 21 - Wednesday, Oct. 23

Monday, Oct. 21 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 Where: Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club in Nichols Hills

How to watch 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The three-day competition will be televised live on GOLF Channel. All times are Central Standard Time.

Monday, Oct. 21: 4-7 p.m.

4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: 3-6 p.m.

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23: 3-6 p.m.

2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup golf course information

Course: Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club

Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club Par: 70

70 Men: 6,964 yards

6,964 yards Women: 6,218 yards

2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup field

Men's teams

Arkansas

Florida State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

San Diego State

SMU

Women's teams

Arkansas

Florida State

South Carolina

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Wake Forest

Individuals

Men: Cameron Kahle (United States Air Force Academy); Josh Kim (United States Military Academy); Kci Lindskog (Texas Southern); Sascha Robinson (Florida A&M); Marcus Smith Jr. (Howard); Jack Tarzy (United States Naval Academy)

Cameron Kahle (United States Air Force Academy); Josh Kim (United States Military Academy); Kci Lindskog (Texas Southern); Sascha Robinson (Florida A&M); Marcus Smith Jr. (Howard); Jack Tarzy (United States Naval Academy) Women: Briann Briggs (Prairie View A&M); Nevaeh Figueroa (Prairie View A&M); Bridget Hoang (United States Naval Academy); Kendall Jackson (Howard); Sue Lee (United States Naval Academy); Emily Mayne (Howard)

2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup schedule

Monday, Oct. 21

7:45 a.m.: Stroke play Round 1: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups)

Stroke play Round 1: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups) 12:30 p.m.: Stroke play Round 2: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups)

Stroke play Round 2: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups) 4-7 p.m.: GOLF Channel live coverage

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:20 a.m.: Stroke play Round 3: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups)

Stroke play Round 3: Off tees 1 and 10 in group of three (72 players/24 groups) 3-6 p.m.: GOLF Channel live coverage

GOLF Channel live coverage 5:50 p.m.: Stroke play awards ceremony

Wednesday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m.: Team match play: Off No. 1 tee in twosomes (40 players/20 groups)

Team match play: Off No. 1 tee in twosomes (40 players/20 groups) 3-6 p.m.: GOLF Channel live coverage

GOLF Channel live coverage 5:50 p.m.: Trophy presentation for match play champions

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Jackson T. Stephens Cup on? Time, TV schedule for college golf tournament