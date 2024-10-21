Open in App
    The Oklahoman

    Study ranks Oklahoma one of the least politically engaged states in the US: See the list

    By Alexia Aston, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    A recent study revealed that Oklahoma is not as politically engaged as other states with low voter registration and participation.

    The study from WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 key indicators of political engagement with metrics from voter registration statistics and laws to the percentage of people who voted in recent election.

    Overall, blue states are more politically engaged that red states like Oklahoma.

    Here's how the Sooner State compares among the entire nation.

    Study shows Oklahoma has a lack of political engagement

    Overall, Oklahoma's political engagement rank is 47th, making it the fourth least politically engaged state in the U.S.

    States behind Oklahoma in political engagement are West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas, according to WalletHub. The five most politically engaged states are Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington.

    The study found that Oklahoma, tied with West Virginia, ranked 46th in the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election. The state ranked 48th in the percentage of the electorate who voted in that election.

    WalletHub also ranked the state at 41st in the percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2022 midterm elections.

    Among young and elderly age groups, WalletHub ranked Oklahoma 46th in political engagement among young people aged 18-24. For political engagement among those 65 and older, the study ranked the state 44th.

    2020 voter turnout in Oklahoma

    A program from a University of Florida called "The Election Lab" studied voter turnout as a percentage of the number who could have voted if they had made the effort to register and go to the polls.

    In the 2020 election, this study estimated that 2.88 million people met the criteria for registration and could have been eligible to vote in Oklahoma, but the total number of ballots actually counted was 1.57 million. This 54.4% turnout made Oklahoma last among all the states and the District of Columbia.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Study ranks Oklahoma one of the least politically engaged states in the US: See the list

    Ronald Harris jr
    9h ago
    as long as Oklahoma remains a Deep Red State it's all good here.
    JKMJ
    20h ago
    It has nothing to do with which political party is being voted for. The last time the state voted only 23% of registered voters showed up to vote which definitely shows that the majority of the state could care less
