What channel is Chiefs vs 49ers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

The Kansas City Chiefs will continue their 2024 NFL season with a Week 7 road game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday.

Kansas City (5-0) is fresh off a bye week following its 26-13 home win over New Orleans in Week 5. San Francisco (3-3) earned a 36-24 road win over Seattle in Week 6.

Here's how to watch the Chiefs-49ers game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: Fox

Start time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Kansas City vs San Francisco will be broadcasted nationally on Fox in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Levi's Stadium, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers on livestream

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers predictions, picks, odds

San Francisco 24, Kansas City 23: San Francisco will be out for revenge after it fell painfully short against Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season. Linebacker Fred Warner and edge rusher Nick Bosa will make life difficult for the Chiefs' short-handed offense, and quarterback Brock Purdy will make enough plays down the stretch. Give me San Francisco in a close one.

Odds: San Francisco by 1.5

O/U: 47

Odds according to BetMGM .

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2024

Sept. 5: Kansas City 27, Baltimore 20

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 20 Sept. 15: Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25

Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25 Sept. 22: Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17

Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17 Sept. 29: Kansas City 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Kansas City 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10 Oct. 7: Kansas City 26, New Orleans 13

Kansas City 26, New Orleans 13 Oct. 13: Bye

Bye Oct. 20: at San Francisco

at San Francisco Oct. 27: at Las Vegas

at Las Vegas Nov. 4: vs. Tampa Bay

vs. Tampa Bay Nov. 10: vs. Denver

vs. Denver Nov. 17: at Buffalo

at Buffalo Nov. 24: at Carolina

at Carolina Nov. 29: vs. Las Vegas

vs. Las Vegas Dec. 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

vs. Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 15: at Cleveland

at Cleveland Dec. 21: vs. Houston

vs. Houston Dec. 25: at Pittsburgh

at Pittsburgh Jan. 5: at Denver

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2024

Sept. 9: San Francisco 32, New York Jets 19

San Francisco 32, New York Jets 19 Sept. 15: Minnesota 23, San Francisco 17

Minnesota 23, San Francisco 17 Sept. 22: Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 24

Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 24 Sept. 29: San Francisco 30, New England 13

San Francisco 30, New England 13 Oct. 6: Arizona 24, San Francisco 23

Arizona 24, San Francisco 23 Oct. 10: San Francisco 36, Seattle 24

San Francisco 36, Seattle 24 Oct. 20: vs. Kansas City

vs. Kansas City Oct. 27: vs. Dallas

vs. Dallas Nov. 3: Bye

Bye Nov. 10: at Tampa Bay

at Tampa Bay Nov. 17: vs. Seattle

vs. Seattle Nov. 24: at Green Bay

at Green Bay Dec. 1: at Buffalo

at Buffalo Dec. 8: vs. Chicago

vs. Chicago Dec. 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams

vs. Los Angeles Rams Dec. 22: at Miami

at Miami Dec. 30: vs. Detroit

vs. Detroit TBD (Flex game): at Arizona

