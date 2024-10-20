Open in App
    What channel is Chiefs vs 49ers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs will continue their 2024 NFL season with a Week 7 road game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday.

    Kansas City (5-0) is fresh off a bye week following its 26-13 home win over New Orleans in Week 5. San Francisco (3-3) earned a 36-24 road win over Seattle in Week 6.

    Here's how to watch the Chiefs-49ers game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Kansas City vs San Francisco live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers game on today? Time, TV schedule

    TV Channel: Fox

    Start time: 3:25 p.m. CT

    Kansas City vs San Francisco will be broadcasted nationally on Fox in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Levi's Stadium, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

    How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers on livestream

    Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers predictions, picks, odds

    San Francisco 24, Kansas City 23: San Francisco will be out for revenge after it fell painfully short against Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season. Linebacker Fred Warner and edge rusher Nick Bosa will make life difficult for the Chiefs' short-handed offense, and quarterback Brock Purdy will make enough plays down the stretch. Give me San Francisco in a close one.

    Odds: San Francisco by 1.5

    O/U: 47

    Odds according to BetMGM .

    More: Chiefs make Creed Humphrey, former OU football star, highest-paid center in NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2024

    • Sept. 5: Kansas City 27, Baltimore 20
    • Sept. 15: Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25
    • Sept. 22: Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17
    • Sept. 29: Kansas City 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10
    • Oct. 7: Kansas City 26, New Orleans 13
    • Oct. 13: Bye
    • Oct. 20: at San Francisco
    • Oct. 27: at Las Vegas
    • Nov. 4: vs. Tampa Bay
    • Nov. 10: vs. Denver
    • Nov. 17: at Buffalo
    • Nov. 24: at Carolina
    • Nov. 29: vs. Las Vegas
    • Dec. 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
    • Dec. 15: at Cleveland
    • Dec. 21: vs. Houston
    • Dec. 25: at Pittsburgh
    • Jan. 5: at Denver

    San Francisco 49ers schedule 2024

    • Sept. 9: San Francisco 32, New York Jets 19
    • Sept. 15: Minnesota 23, San Francisco 17
    • Sept. 22: Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 24
    • Sept. 29: San Francisco 30, New England 13
    • Oct. 6: Arizona 24, San Francisco 23
    • Oct. 10: San Francisco 36, Seattle 24
    • Oct. 20: vs. Kansas City
    • Oct. 27: vs. Dallas
    • Nov. 3: Bye
    • Nov. 10: at Tampa Bay
    • Nov. 17: vs. Seattle
    • Nov. 24: at Green Bay
    • Dec. 1: at Buffalo
    • Dec. 8: vs. Chicago
    • Dec. 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams
    • Dec. 22: at Miami
    • Dec. 30: vs. Detroit
    • TBD (Flex game): at Arizona

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Chiefs vs 49ers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

