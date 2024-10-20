Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    'Legendary status forever:' Toby Keith is about to be added to Country Music Hall of Fame

    By Brandy McDonnell, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    Six weeks after Toby Keith died, the Country Music Hall of Fame announced that the Oklahoma entertainment icon would be posthumously added to its storied ranks.

    But the Norman-based superstar actually was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame before he died.

    "It makes a huge difference to us that the voting concluded, and it was already set before he passed away," Krystal Keith , his younger daughter and fellow singer-songwriter told The Oklahoman.

    "That makes a huge difference to our family and the way that we look at it."

    Already a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame , Keith died Feb. 5 at age 62 after a multiyear battle with stomach cancer .

    On Sunday, Oct. 20, the country hitmaker will be ushered into the genre's most hallowed hall during the annual Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will include the unveiling of Keith's hall of fame plaque before its placement in the rotunda, officially placing him among the ranks of country music greats like Hank Williams, Mother Maybelle Carter, Merle Haggard and many more.

    "I'm really excited. We've always had a great relationship with the Hall of Fame, and he's had exhibits ... there in the past," Krystal Keith said. "It's really bittersweet. It's one of those things that I wish he was here to accept and to be aware of."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X67vz_0wEQWn7G00

    Who joins Toby Keith in the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2024?

    Along with Keith, the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 includes "Swingin'" and "Straight Tequila Night" hitmaker John Anderson, a Florida native, and master guitarist James Burton , who hails from Louisiana.

    “This year’s nominees exemplify the excellence of our genre,” Country Music Association Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said in an email. “James, John and Toby have each made an indelible impact and brought their distinctive contributions to country music, enriching our format. Their influence is evident throughout the longevity of their careers, ensuring each legacy will thrive indefinitely. It is with great pride that we welcome these three remarkable individuals into the esteemed ranks of the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

    Keith, who was born in Clinton and raised in Moore , will be inducted in the Modern Era Artist category, while Anderson is added Sunday in the Veterans Era Artist category. Burton will be inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the Songwriter and Non-Performer categories.

    “One of the most successful country artists of his generation, Toby Keith balanced his innate brashness and bravado with a sly wit, a talent for catchy melodies, and a cowboy poet’s flair for concise wordplay and colorful imagery," Michael McCall, associate director of editorial for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement to The Oklahoman.

    "His rich, instantly recognizable baritone also set him apart, especially in the way he shifted between a conversational tone and muscular theatricality to bring out the drama in his songs."

    What does the late Toby Keith's Country Music Hall of Hall of Fame induction mean to his family?

    All balloting for the Country Music Hall of Fame is tabulated by the professional services organization Deloitte. The final ballot for the hall's 2024 class closed Feb. 2, just days before Keith died.

    Krystal Keith said her father knew that the voting was underway and that he had a good chance of being elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. But he died shortly before he could learn that he had indeed been chosen for induction.

    "He was only 62. He was still touring at a really high level until COVID, and he was still able to sell out shows. They had talked about for years giving him the Icon Award at BMI, and he kept pushing them back. He was like, 'That's something you do at the end of your career; I'm not at the end of my career yet.' He really felt like he had so many years left, " she said.

    "It wasn't until after COVID ... that he finally started breaking down and being like, 'OK, fine.'"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNMYx_0wEQWn7G00

    During his three-decade music career, Keith amassed 42 Top 10 hits and 33 No. 1 singles, sold 44 million albums and earned more than 10 billion streams. In May, his family announced that his chart-topping 2008 compilation album "35 Biggest Hits" had spent a milestone 150 consecutive weeks on Billboard's all-genre Top 200 chart.

    His publicist just announced another batch of gold and platinum certfications for his music from the Recording Industry Association of America, including a four-times platinum designation for his breakout hit "Should’ve Been A Cowboy," three-times platinum for his Willie Nelson duet "Beer For My Horses," three times platinum for his ode "I Love This Bar" and platinum for his anthem "American Ride."

    Krystal Keith told The Oklahoman that it's a testament to the strength of her father's catalog that his music has been played and purchased so widely since his death .

    "It was taken for granted, I think, that he was just always there. He wasn't somebody that came up in the '90s and disappeared in the '90s and then he just held on to those hits. He continued making hits until the day he died. And I think that people started going back and realizing how much of their lives had a soundtrack of him behind it," she said.

    His Country Music Hall of Fame induction will help ensure his musical legacy lives on, she added.

    "He'll be in legendary status forever. He's going to be in the hall, and I think it'll be a really special event to be at," Krystal Keith said.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Legendary status forever:' Toby Keith is about to be added to Country Music Hall of Fame

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Barbara Ventris
    18h ago
    wish he could have been here to see it.
    teresa carroll
    1d ago
    Congratulations well deserved he was a priceless and amazing person we all wish he was here to accept it as well long time coming for him congratulations to his family and may God be with them they're always in our prayers and wish them nothing but the best
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oklahoma legend Toby Keith inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
    The Oklahoman20 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show15 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    OKC Thunder signing Alex Reese to standard, non-guaranteed contract, per report
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Garth Brooks submits photo of rape accuser into evidence after revealing her name
    AL.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Paul Di’Anno death: Former Iron Maiden singer dies at 66
    The Independent18 hours ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    What channel is Ravens vs Buccaneers on today? Time, TV for NFL Monday Night Football
    The Oklahoman15 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Christopher Bell chasing third straight trip to NASCAR Cup final four
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA22 hours ago
    OU football coach Brent Venables explains decision to fire Seth Littrell as Sooners' OC
    The Oklahoman10 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Oklahoma, Native American poet Joy Harjo receives National Humanities Medal at White House
    The Oklahoman14 hours ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy