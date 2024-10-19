Durant-based meat processing plant source of 12 million pounds of meat and poultry recall

A meat processing plant in Durant finds itself at the center of a nationwide recall of nearly 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products distributed to a vast number of retailers, institutions and establishments across the country due to a listeria contamination, the U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

BrucePac, a precooked food producer operating the southern Oklahoma facility, said in a statement this week that management is looking further into the issue after a firm-initiated recall.

"We are conducting a comprehensive investigation to understand how this issue occurred and to implement measures that will prevent future incidents," BrucePac management said in an official statement posted online Oct. 16. "Our commitment to food safety is unwavering, and we are dedicated to continual improvement."

The USDA issued the recall last week after an investigation led to the Oklahoma facility, where inspectors found traces of the bacteria in ready-to-eat chicken products made by BrucePac.

More than 11.7 million pounds of meat and poultry ready-to-eat food products have been recalled since the initial release, up from 9.9 million pounds last week, according to the USDA. An agency spokesperson said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Contaminated food products reached a number of institutions and establishments, including schools and well-known retailers, who resell, repackage or use BrucePac meat and poultry as ingredients in foods. Due to the large number of recipients, the company did not disclose all customers who received affected items.

However, a preliminary list of school s and a list of retailers published by the USDA showed the extent of the impact.

School districts in several states received possibly contaminated food products. A number of grocery chains, convenience stores, gas stations and mini-marts across the country made up the majority of commercial consumers. A movie theater, a campground and a mental health facility also made the list.

"Meat and poultry facilities are inspected by FSIS during every shift," a USDA spokesperson said in a statement to The Oklahoman. "FSIS is working diligently to identify all recalled products that were distributed to consumers, including those purchased by schools. The products that went to these schools were not part of USDA's National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs; schools also purchase food directly from other vendors," the agency's spokesperson said. "FSIS will continue to update this and the retail product list as it receives information."

The agency also provided a product and label information list , which may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ProductLabelRecall .

Additional products added to the recall list Oct. 15 included popular brands such as KitchenMate, Trader Joe's, F&S Express, F&S Produce, Mom's Meals and Shepherd's Food.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Health said the state officials are not involved in the Durant plant's listeria investigation, as it is a federal case. They added that no illnesses have been reported to the state agency.

"BrucePac is not licensed by OSDH Consumer Health Services," the state Health Department spokesperson said. "We do collaborate with all appropriate agencies to monitor recalls and ensure products are removed from OSDH-licensed establishments’ shelves."

In its statement, BrucePac stated that when the USDA alerted the company of the presence of the bacteria in one of its products, the company "swiftly notified direct customers," requesting they notify respective customers so affected items could be removed as soon as possible from the marketplace.

"The health and safety of the people who ultimately enjoy our products in these other food items is our top priority," BrucePac management said in the statement. "We have also worked with USDA and our customers to notify consumers."

The Oklahoman made multiple calls to BrucePac, but the company did not respond.

One of two facilities, the Durant-based BrucePac production facility, along with another plant in Woodburn, Oregon, produces millions of pounds of meat per week. It is unclear how the listeria outbreak grew to a Class I health hazard, the highest classification possible.

Class I health hazards pose a high or medium risk. Recalls of this kind pose a "reasonable possibility that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the agency's website.

Listeria can lead to serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems, and cause symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women are also among vulnerable persons, as infections can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms typically begin to show two weeks after consumption of contaminated products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can take up to 10 weeks for symptoms to show. Listeria also can lead to intestinal infections.

Reser's Fine Foods issued a voluntary recall Oct. 10 for a limited number of meal kits as a result of the contamination at the Durant plant, the Food and Drug Administration announced. Kits were distributed in several states, including Oklahoma.

Other cases of listeria contamination

Other companies in the industry reported listeria contaminations at their facilities, too. In the last two years, several announcements made by the FDA and CDC linked recalls to the same issue. Enoki King Mushroom Farm, Jack & the Green Sprouts Inc., Youngstown Grape Distributors, and pet food producer Answers also announced recent recalls, according to the CDC.

Boar's Head, a well-known and widely distributed deli meat producer, found traces of listeria in its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst, leading to over 9 million pounds of meat being removed from the market.

The CDC reported on Sept. 25 that the Boar's Head recall included two new cases, two hospitalizations, one death and one more states affected by the outbreak.

In total, the agency recorded 59 cases and hospitalizations, 10 deaths, and 19 affected states.

The CDC began its investigation July 19 before the company announced the recall through the USDA on July 26. At that time, the company recalled all liverwurst products dated from June 11 to July 17 after products were found to have whole genome sequencing in collected samples. On July 30, the list of affected food items expanded to 71 new products, produced between May 10 and July 29. All meats were produced under the Boar's Head and Old Country brand names.

As a result of the outbreak, Boar's Head permanently discontinued liverwurst products. After the USDA suspended its meat factory in Jarratt, Virginia, the company said it would close down the facility indefinitely.

It released a statement to The Oklahoman Friday afternoon regarding the ongoing Boar's Head investigation.

"Any death, any hospitalization, related to foodborne illness is one too many. We take very seriously matters of public health and corporate accountability, and an investigation into this matter remains underway and ongoing. FSIS previously suspended inspection by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia, which meant the facility must remain closed until and unless we were confident they could produce safe food for their customers. On September 13, the company announced its decision to indefinitely close the facility. Despite the closure, FSIS’ investigation into factors that contributed to this outbreak, including but not limited to an in-depth look at other Boar's Head facilities, will continue in the interest of best protecting public health. In addition to taking a holistic look at Boar’s Head establishments across the country, our investigation will include a top-to-bottom review to determine contributing factors that led to the outbreak at this particular facility, what needs to be improved, and, with a particular focus on state inspection models, where policy changes are needed to prevent oversight gaps.”

In an official statement, the company said it would take remedial steps to address the consequences of the listeria outbreak by establishing a Boar's Head Food Safety Council and creating a new food safety program.

The company appointed Frank Yiannas as the new chief food safety and quality assurance officer on Oct. 3.

The CDC continues to investigate the Boar's Head listeria case, updating confirmed cases online periodically.

"Illness reports have started to decrease, and the CDC will update this notice less frequently," the CDC stated in a food safety alert. "Because it can take up to 10 weeks for some people to have symptoms of listeriosis, CDC will continue to collect information for some time and report new information as it is available. Do not eat recalled deli meats. Some of the products have sell by dates into October 2024."

