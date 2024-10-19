OKC to consider $61M contract with Kansas-based architecture firm for new Thunder arena

The Oklahoma City Council will consider a contract with the architecture team that built San Francisco's Chase Center and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the development of Oklahoma City's new arena.

During the Oklahoma City Council meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers will consider approving a $61,649,000 contract with Kansas-based Manica Architecture as the design architect and TVS, an architecture and interior design firm in Atlanta, as the architect of record for the new $900 million arena to house the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder .

Some projects under TVS include the Duke Energy Plaza in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

“Both TVS and Manica Architecture have designed iconic arena and stadium projects worldwide,” said David Todd, MAPS program manager. “They have a proven track record of creating functional, memorable buildings that communities are proud of."

Hans Butzer, an award-winning architect based in Oklahoma City and co-founder of Butzer Architects and Urbanism, called Manica Architecture an exciting, fresh choice. Butzer recently visited the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, where he observed Manica's designs.

"It's a pretty stunning work of architecture," Butzer said. "Their work, certainly in this case, proves that they understand how an arena like this can contribute to the iconic images that helped create the city."

Butzer anticipates Manica's designs to elevate the new arena as a much-needed landmark in downtown Oklahoma City. Sports fans are excited about amenities, not just the game, Butzer added, and Manica delivers on that experience.

"We could also come to expect that they are going to prioritize the visitor experience," Butzer said.

In December, Oklahoma City voters approved a penny sales tax to build the arena. In June, the Oklahoma City Council voted to end the lease agreement with Prairie Surf Studios this year to make way for new NBA arena construction plans at the site .

Councilmembers approved by a 7-to-2 vote to terminate the film studio's lease by Dec. 31 at the former Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The expedited agreement allows the city to move more quickly on the demolition of the site in early 2025 and work toward a 2028 target completion date for the new arena . A contractual obligation requires the arena to open by June 2030.

On X, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt called the new arena "globally significant," adding that it's attracted interest from top arena and stadium designers.

"The Council will consider this recommendation on Tuesday," Holt said. "I am excited at the prospect of working with one of the world’s top arena designers and the opportunity for OKC to envision a very special and unique building."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC to consider $61M contract with Kansas-based architecture firm for new Thunder arena