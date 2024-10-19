Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    Oklahoma lawmakers hold interim study on dangers of social media for children

    By Emma Murphy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vM2N_0wDQWLb300

    Oklahoma senators this week discussed regulations on social media to protect children online.

    The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee heard multiple presentations during the the interim study about the dangers of social media for children, including presentations from psychologists, law enforcement and youth services groups.

    “Hopefully we can have some policy move forward and on something that will protect our children and vulnerable that’s subject to the marketing practices that we’re seeing and redeveloped by social media companies,” said Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, committee chairman.

    Stoni Fortney, a licensed psychologist at Moore Autism Center, said social media can bring benefits to children, such as resiliency and a greater ability to respond to negativity and conflict. However, she told lawmakers that it can encourage unhealthy behaviors like eating disorders.

    She said teenagers are often online for hours at a time because of a fear of missing out.

    More: Drummond again asks US Supreme Court to consider appeal of Title X funding ruling

    “They feel they have to keep up with all these different accounts,” she said. “Every minute they’re offline, they’re missing something, because again, 95% of teens are online … You’re not maybe going to understand the comments that were made, or be able to participate in a certain conversation. And teens already have a fear, as many people do, of missing out or being left out.”

    Blaine Phillips is a special agent in the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He said Oklahoma received over 9,000 “cyber tips” related to internet child exploitation in 2023, with that number set to increase in 2024.

    He said predators are present on all social media and internet platforms. Ways to reduce child exploitation includes parents staying informed on the dangers of social media, keeping devices out of bedrooms, determining a safe age for children to be online and staying “nosey” about what a child is doing online.

    “I have a 10-year-old daughter, and she wants nothing more than to have her own phone and all the social media accounts,” Phillips said. “… This is a very real thing for her, but unfortunately, I feel her safety is more important than her fear.”

    More: Oklahoma lawmaker says momentum for limiting cellphones in schools is growing

    Phillips said his unit works with schools, parents, community and faith groups and “anyone who will listen” to inform them on how to protect themselves and children online.

    Robert Carlson, senior assistant attorney general, said the Oklahoma attorney general’s office is currently involved in litigation with Meta, the platform that runs Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other online platforms.

    He told lawmakers that Meta has “knowingly designed features on their platform to entice children to get online, and then stay online.”

    Carlson said these practices from social media companies can harm the development of a child’s brain, something repeated by other presenters.

    Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com . Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and X .

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma lawmakers hold interim study on dangers of social media for children

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Cspratt
    3h ago
    There should be a study on the effects of power and money on those who hold office. Hypothesis: If one is given power and money then it will lead to greed/ selfishness and perpetrating illegal acts.
    Katy McMillan
    18h ago
    THE DANGERS ARE ALL THOSE SETTINGS BEHIND A DESK WITH SUIT AND TIE AND A PEN PURE EVIL EPHESIANS 6:10 TELLS US THAT
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    OKC Thunder signing Alex Reese to standard, non-guaranteed contract, per report
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    'Legendary status forever:' Toby Keith is about to be added to Country Music Hall of Fame
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy