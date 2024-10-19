Open in App
    What channel is OU football vs South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8 game

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjZVr_0wDQCgeO00

    Oklahoma football returns home to continue SEC play in Week 8, and it comes against a first-time opponent.

    Coming off a loss in last week's Red River Rivalry, the Sooners (4-2 overall, 1-2 in SEC) welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3) to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19 for an 11:45 a.m. kickoff.

    Saturday's meeting, of course, is the first SEC matchup between the Sooners and Gamecocks , but also is the first-ever meeting in history between both programs. It is the first true home game for Oklahoma since Sept. 21, when Brent Venables' squad fell to Tennessee.

    The Gamecocks, who are coached by former Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, are coming off back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Alabama. Aside from quarterback LaNorris Sellers, one player to watch out for in South Carolina's offense is running back Raheim Sanders. The 6-foot tailback is seventh in the SEC in rushing yards at 393 yards.

    Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. South Carolina game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    LIVE UPDATES: OU football vs South Carolina live score updates from Sooners-Gamecocks in Week 8 game

    Watch Oklahoma football live vs. South Carolina live with Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Oklahoma vs South Carolina on today?

    Oklahoma vs. South Carolina will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic will call the game from the booth at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines.

    Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials), ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    More: OU football vs South Carolina score predictions for Sooners-Gamecocks in Week 8

    Oklahoma vs South Carolina time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time: 11:45 a.m. CT

    The Sooners and Gamecocks game starts at 11:45 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Norman, Oklahoma.

    REQUIRED READING: How Shane Beamer's time with OU football left lasting impression with South Carolina coach

    Oklahoma vs South Carolina predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 16

    "OU's offense is a work in progress with freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback, plenty of injuries at wide receiver and a struggling run game. But its defense should do well against the run, forcing South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers to use his arm. And after committing three turnovers in last week's loss to Alabama, the redshirt freshman could struggle to take care of the ball again versus an OU defense that excels at getting takeaways. Give me OU in a low-scoring game."

    ODDS: Oklahoma -1

    O/U: 41.5

    More: We simulated OU vs. South Carolina in 'College Football 25.' Who won the Week 8 game?

    Oklahoma football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Oklahoma's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Central

    • Friday, Aug. 30: vs. Temple (W, 51-3)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Houston (W, 16-12)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Tulane (W, 34-19)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. No. 10 Tennessee * (L, 25-15)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: at Auburn * (W, 27-21)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. No. 1 Texas * (L, 34-3)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina * | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 15 Ole Miss * | 11 a.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Maine | 1:30 p.m. | SEC Network+ ( ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 16 Missouri *
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 7 Alabama *
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 8 LSU *
    • Record: 4-2 overall, 1-2 in SEC play

    * Denotes SEC game

    More: Why OU football brothers Eli, Peyton Bowen's first starts together was 'freaking awesome'

    South Carolina football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Oklahoma's schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

    All times Central

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Old Dominion (W, 23-19)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: at Kentucky * (W, 31-6)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. No. 8 LSU * (L, 36-33)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Akron (W, 50-7)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. No. 15 Ole Miss * (L, 27-3)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: at No. 7 Alabama * (L, 27-25)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: at Oklahoma * | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. No. 14 Texas A&M &
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt *
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. No. 16 Missouri *
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Wofford | 4 p.m. | SEC Network+ ( ESPN+ )
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 9 Clemson
    • Record: 3-3 overall, 1-3 in SEC

    * Denotes SEC game

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is OU football vs South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8 game

