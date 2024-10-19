What channel is Yankees vs Guardians ALCS Game 5 on today? Time, TV for MLB playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

New York claimed a 3-1 series lead with an 8-6 road win over Cleveland on Friday. The ALCS is a best-of-seven series, and the winner advances to the World Series.

Here's how to watch the New York vs Cleveland game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians on Saturday?

TV channel: TBS

TBS Start time: 7:08 p.m. CT

New York vs Cleveland will broadcast on TBS in the American League Championship Series of the 2024 MLB playoffs. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (analyst) and Jeff Francoeur (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Progressive Field, with Lauren Jbara reporting from the field.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians on livestream

New York vs Cleveland will be streamed on truTV and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: New York by 1.5

New York by 1.5 O/U: 7.5

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians schedule

All times are Central Standard Tim e

