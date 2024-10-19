Open in App
    What channel is Yankees vs Guardians ALCS Game 5 on today? Time, TV for MLB playoffs

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYOYQ_0wDQ9gZq00

    The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

    New York claimed a 3-1 series lead with an 8-6 road win over Cleveland on Friday. The ALCS is a best-of-seven series, and the winner advances to the World Series.

    Here's how to watch the New York vs Cleveland game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    More: Forget the hot takes: MLB's new playoff system is working out just fine

    What channel is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians on Saturday?

    • TV channel: TBS
    • Start time: 7:08 p.m. CT

    New York vs Cleveland will broadcast on TBS in the American League Championship Series of the 2024 MLB playoffs. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (analyst) and Jeff Francoeur (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Progressive Field, with Lauren Jbara reporting from the field.

    More: MLB playoff predictions: Who is the World Series favorite? Our expert picks.

    How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians on livestream

    New York vs Cleveland will be streamed on truTV and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians betting odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: New York by 1.5
    • O/U: 7.5

    More: 'Professional bottle poppers': Royals keep up wild ride from 106 losses to the ALDS

    New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians schedule

    All times are Central Standard Tim e

    More: MLB playoff predictions: Who is the World Series favorite? Our expert picks.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Yankees vs Guardians ALCS Game 5 on today? Time, TV for MLB playoffs

