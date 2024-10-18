5 things to do across Oklahoma: See Soul Asylum, Korn, David Sedaris and Sierra Hull

DON’T CALL ME SHIRLEY

Soul Asylum brings its “Slowly But Shirley” tour to Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. Friday at Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St. The band has released multiple platinum-selling records, including 1992’s “Grave Dancers Union,” which featured the hit single “Runaway Train.” The Juliana Hatfield Three opens. For tickets, visit www.towertheatreokc.com.

HAVE YOU HURD

Citizens Bank of Edmond’s summer Heard on Hurd series finishes its 11th season from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Hurd and Broadway in Edmond. The free, family-friendly street festival includes music from yacht rock tribute Soft Hands, ‘80s tribute band the Dead Aces and ‘90s tribute band the Flannels, as well as local food trucks including Big Biang Theory. For full details, visit www.facebook.com/heardonhurd/.

FIELD OF DREAMS

American nu-metal band Korn and French heavy band Gojira will be live at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the BOK Center, 200 S Denver Ave. in Tulsa. Gojira was recently the first metal band to perform at the Olympics opening ceremonies. Spiritbox is also on the bill. Tickets and full show information are available at www.bokcenter.com.

SIERRA’S CLUB

Bluegrass prodigy Sierra Hull will be live at 8 p.m. Friday at Resonant Head, 400 SW 25th St. The Rounder Records artist was mentored as a child by Allison Krauss and attended the Berklee College of Music and was named a Presidential Scholar for her musical talent. Ken Pomeroy opens. To purchase tickets or find out more, visit www.resonanthead.com.

SUNDAY LUCKY SUNDAY

Bestselling author and humorist David Sedaris will be live onstage at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rose State Performing Arts Center, 6000 S Prosper Blvd. Sedaris will conduct readings of his work, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. His most recent collection “Happy-Go-Lucky” was released in 2022. To purchase tickets, visit www.okcciviccenter.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 5 things to do across Oklahoma: See Soul Asylum, Korn, David Sedaris and Sierra Hull