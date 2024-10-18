Open in App
    • The Oklahoman

    Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for Health Insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma

    By Emma Murphy,

    2 days ago

    Oklahomans can enroll in health insurance coverage for 2025 beginning Nov. 1.

    The Health Insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma begins open enrollment Nov. 1, and Oklahomans must enroll by Dec. 15 to be covered beginning Jan. 1. The marketplace, which was implemented in Oklahoma as part of the Affordable Care Act, allows individuals and families to shop for medical insurance plans.

    Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in a statement that the cost of health care is rising with demand and stressed the importance of being insured.

    “Now is the time to review you and your family’s needs to secure the best coverage that meets those needs,” he said in a statement.

    According to a news release, over 269,600 Oklahomans who renewed or purchased plans during open enrollment last year averaged a premium of $71 per month, after federal subsidies.

    Individual health plans for 2025 will be offered by seven insurers with varying health plans that are tailored to the needs of Oklahomans.

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma will offer a statewide plan. Medica Insurance Co., Oscar Health, UnitedHealthcare, CommunityCare Oklahoma, Ambetter of Oklahoma and Taro Health will have plans available in select counties.

    To enroll in a plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma, you must be a U.S. citizen currently living in the country and not incarcerated.

    The Oklahoma Insurance Department oversees the insurance industry in the state and is responsible for educating and protecting the public on insurance.

    Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com . Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and X .

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for Health Insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma

