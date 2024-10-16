Oklahoma is well into fall now, but the best part of fall hasn’t even happened yet: vibrant colors of leaves.

Typically in Oklahoma, leaves change color in late September and continue to evolve through November, depending on weather and time of year.

The Smoky Mountains website, a tourism website for the Smoky Mountains region , releases an annual foliage prediction for when the country can see the leaves change in their neck of the woods.

Here's when to schedule leaf-peeping trips through the fall in Oklahoma:

Oklahoma fall colors: Week of Oct. 14

Oklahoma fall colors: Week of Oct. 21

The first leaves will begin turning during the week of Oct. 21, with most of the northern part of the state.

Oklahoma fall colors: Week of Oct. 28

The whole state is expected to have no green leaves during the week of Oct. 28. But this is not the season's peak.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When do the leaves change color? Here's the best week in Oklahoma for autumn colors