    • The Oklahoman

    When do the leaves change color? Here's the best week in Oklahoma for autumn colors

    By Josh Kelly, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xs0xo_0w8qtwnL00

    Oklahoma is well into fall now, but the best part of fall hasn’t even happened yet: vibrant colors of leaves.

    Typically in Oklahoma, leaves change color in late September and continue to evolve through November, depending on weather and time of year.

    The Smoky Mountains website, a tourism website for the Smoky Mountains region , releases an annual foliage prediction for when the country can see the leaves change in their neck of the woods.

    Here's when to schedule leaf-peeping trips through the fall in Oklahoma:

    Oklahoma fall colors: Week of Oct. 14

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KcNc_0w8qtwnL00

    Oklahoma fall colors: Week of Oct. 21

    The first leaves will begin turning during the week of Oct. 21, with most of the northern part of the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlzfW_0w8qtwnL00

    Oklahoma fall colors: Week of Oct. 28

    The whole state is expected to have no green leaves during the week of Oct. 28. But this is not the season's peak.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOS23_0w8qtwnL00

    See the full timeline

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When do the leaves change color? Here's the best week in Oklahoma for autumn colors

