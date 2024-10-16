Open in App
    Leaf-peeping season is upon us. But why do the leaves change color in the fall?

    By Jana Hayes, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    The air is chilly and the leaves are finally changing.

    Soon, the Oklahoma forests will be ablaze with fall colors. But have you ever stopped and wondered why the leaves change color in the fall?

    Here's what you need to know.

    What causes leaves to change color in the fall?

    The primary catalyst of leaves changing color in the fall is the length of night. As nights become increasingly longer and cooler, it signals a layer of cells to form at the base of each leaf, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

    This causes the veins that carry fluids in and out of the leaf to close off and trap sugars in the leaf, causing the production of anthocyanin, which produces red pigment. During this time, leaves also slow and eventually stop production of chlorophyll, which causes leaves to appear green during the growing season.

    Once the chlorophyll is gone, the anthocyanin and carotenoids that are present in the leaf cause them to appear in shades of red as well as orange, yellow and brown.

    Finally, the leaf is ready to fall when all connecting tissues are sealed off between the leaf and the tree.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Leaf-peeping season is upon us. But why do the leaves change color in the fall?

