NORMAN — OU football is still searching for answers ahead of its game vs. South Carolina.

On the latest episode of the SoonersXtra podcast, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Colton Sulley discuss head coach Brent Venables' news conference and preview Saturday's game against the Gamecocks.

The Sooners and South Carolina kick at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Norman on SEC Network.

More: Ranking NBA shooting guards for 2024-25: Devin Booker or Anthony Edwards for No. 1?

Get more OU football news by following our SoonersXtra podcast

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: SoonersXtra podcast: Previewing OU football's game vs. South Carolina