Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    SoonersXtra podcast: Previewing OU football's game vs. South Carolina

    By Colton Sulley, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtZ1a_0w8qQ5mm00

    NORMAN — OU football is still searching for answers ahead of its game vs. South Carolina.

    On the latest episode of the SoonersXtra podcast, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Colton Sulley discuss head coach Brent Venables' news conference and preview Saturday's game against the Gamecocks.

    The Sooners and South Carolina kick at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Norman on SEC Network.

    More: Ranking NBA shooting guards for 2024-25: Devin Booker or Anthony Edwards for No. 1?

    Get more OU football news by following our SoonersXtra podcast

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: SoonersXtra podcast: Previewing OU football's game vs. South Carolina

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jalen Williams injury update: OKC Thunder forward exits NBA preseason game vs. Hawks
    The Oklahoman16 hours ago
    What channel is Broncos vs Saints on today? Time, TV schedule, NFL Thursday Night Football
    The Oklahoman23 hours ago
    South Carolina vs Oklahoma Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines
    College Football News2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Thunder vs Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC roll in NBA preseason road finale
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Feud Between Chad Everett and Lily Tomlin on 'The Dick Cavett Show': A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    OU, OSU football are a mess right now, so thank goodness for the OKC Thunder | Carlson
    The Oklahoman4 hours ago
    Joe Theismann recalls Lawrence Taylor breaking his leg, changing his life: 'I heard a pop'
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    Arizona’s Prop 139 could shift the narrative on Latinas and abortion
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy