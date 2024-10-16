What channel is Mets vs Dodgers on Wednesday? Time, TV schedule for NLCS Game 3, MLB playoffs

The New York Mets will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles earned a 9-0 home win over New York in Game 1 on Sunday, but New York bounced back with a 7-3 road win in Game 2 on Monday. The NLCS is a best-of-seven series, and the winner advances to the World Series.

Here's how to watch the Los Angeles vs New York game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets on Wednesday?

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Start time: 7:08 p.m. CT

Los Angeles vs New York will broadcast on FS1 in the National League Championship Series of the 2024 MLB playoffs. Joe Davis (play-by-play) and John Smoltz (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Citi Field, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci reporting from the field.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets on livestream

Los Angeles vs New York will be streamed on the Fox Sports app and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 15

Odds: Los Angeles by 1.5

Los Angeles by 1.5 O/U: 7.5

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets schedule

All times are Central Standard Tim e

