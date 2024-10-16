Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    What channel is Mets vs Dodgers on Wednesday? Time, TV schedule for NLCS Game 3, MLB playoffs

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le7Bd_0w8qEepM00

    The New York Mets will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

    Los Angeles earned a 9-0 home win over New York in Game 1 on Sunday, but New York bounced back with a 7-3 road win in Game 2 on Monday. The NLCS is a best-of-seven series, and the winner advances to the World Series.

    Here's how to watch the Los Angeles vs New York game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    How to watch Dodgers vs Mets with Fubo trial

    What channel is Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets on Wednesday?

    • TV channel: FS1
    • Start time: 7:08 p.m. CT

    Los Angeles vs New York will broadcast on FS1 in the National League Championship Series of the 2024 MLB playoffs. Joe Davis (play-by-play) and John Smoltz (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Citi Field, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci reporting from the field.

    How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets on livestream

    Los Angeles vs New York will be streamed on the Fox Sports app and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets betting odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 15

    • Odds: Los Angeles by 1.5
    • O/U: 7.5

    Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets schedule

    All times are Central Standard Tim e

    More: MLB playoff predictions: Who is the World Series favorite? Our expert picks.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Mets vs Dodgers on Wednesday? Time, TV schedule for NLCS Game 3, MLB playoffs

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What channel is Yankees vs Guardians ALCS Game 4 on today? Time, TV for MLB playoffs
    The Oklahoman9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Jalen Williams injury update: OKC Thunder forward exits NBA preseason game vs. Hawks
    The Oklahoman17 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Did you miss the rare comet last night? Here's how to see it again in Oklahoma
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Thunder vs Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC roll in NBA preseason road finale
    The Oklahoman2 days ago
    Joe Theismann recalls Lawrence Taylor breaking his leg, changing his life: 'I heard a pop'
    The Oklahoman1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy