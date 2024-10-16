Open in App
    The Oklahoman

    Homerun dishes, culinary art students are awarded scholarships at Chef's Tasting event

    By JaNae Williams, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtvAT_0w8ptu1s00

    Area students training for culinary careers, as well as local food vendors and a culinary arts program came away from The Culinary Arts Society of Oklahoma/Oklahoma City Chapter of the American Culinary Federation's second annual Chef's Tasting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as winners.

    The event on Oct. 6 featured nearly two dozen tasting samples from vendors across Oklahoma, including restaurants, culinary arts programs, catering businesses and more.

    A fundraiser for culinary arts education, the event awarded $500 Hospitality Advancement Scholarships to six students from across the state.

    Scholarship recipients were Oliver Barrett, Joslyn Franklin, and Francisco Avelar, all of Edmond; Zahari Davis, of Oklahoma City; Nikita Longoria, of Ponca City; and Wyatt Nelson, of Bartlesville.

    Fan favorite award winners shine at Chef's tasting

    In addition to the scholarship recipients, attendees voted on fan favorite awards for best dishes, with the top three vote earners winning prizes.

    First place was awarded, for the second year in a row, to chef Yvette Curry of Chef Y’s Sweet Shoppe in OKC. Curry served bread pudding with caramel sauce, Damn White Cake, Death by Chocolate Cake, and Hummingbird Cake.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qessQ_0w8ptu1s00

    Taking second place were Brandi Jones and Aniyah Johnson from Eastside Eatery in OKC. They served fried lemon pepper and baked Jamaican jerk chicken wings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T98t8_0w8ptu1s00

    Francis Tuttle students Josiah Fields and Henry Jones won third place with their Thai-style sticky pork ribs with crispy rice salad and sesame crunch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394IYq_0w8ptu1s00

    For more information about ACF and their work in culinary education, go online to acfokc.com .

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Homerun dishes, culinary art students are awarded scholarships at Chef's Tasting event

