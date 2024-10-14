Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    OKC police and fire to get more drones amid questions of need and concerns over privacy

    By Josh Dulaney and Jessie Christopher Smith, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    Oklahoma City's police and fire departments are getting more drones to assist with emergencies, but not without questions about the level of need for the high-tech equipment and how its usage impacts civil liberties.

    In a 5-3 vote last week, the Oklahoma City Council authorized a cost increase of more than $856,000 to purchase 10 drones and accessories to be docked at fire stations.

    The Oklahoma City Police Department currently has 38 drones and plans to add 10 more each year over the next five years.

    Authorities told the council the drones can act as “first responders” to the scene, assist with calls for service with the fire department's new crisis response teams, and help keep both residents and city employees safe.

    “Getting there first and giving us the ability to provide the right resources and respond correctly for police and fire is invaluable,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy said.

    Councilmember JoBeth Hamon raises concerns over civil rights and drone usage

    Councilmembers JoBeth Hamon, Nikki Nice and James Cooper voted against the purchase, after requesting a deferral to allow more time to see if the need for more drones could be reviewed.

    "To my knowledge, we have never voted on any policy related to the usage of these devices," said Hamon, who serves Ward 6. "We've been told, 'This is how we're going to use them, this is our policy,' but I've never seen anything in writing around when they're deployed, how that's recorded, decisions about when and how they're deployed and who's making that call. I think, to me, the spending and the policy kind of go part and parcel."

    Hamon also raised the issue of drone use and civil liberties.

    "I have concerns about implementing something that has the potential to abuse our residents' civil rights that then winds up in a legal situation," Hamon said. "I would prefer that we proactively create policy that is local to us about the usage of surveillance technologies and how they're used."

    More: Oklahoma City police launch information center to boost reaction time, share tech resources

    Mayor David Holt was not present for the vote. Ward 3 Councilwoman Barbara Peck, who was acting as vice mayor at that point in the meeting, reminded councilmembers that the body was voting on the equipment, not the policy implementation itself.

    "It's real important that we are voting on what's before us today, and that we're addressing the rest of that and making sure we're setting up those meetings and those briefings and another presentation to council with regard to the policy, because I would like to hear that as well," Peck said.

    Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice said she preferred the council consider policy before the purchase.

    "It sounds like, in my opinion, before we purchase more, let's understand what that policy needs to look like even as we go through the process of working with our fire department for them to have this on hand," Nice said.

    Cooper, who serves Ward 2, wondered how drone policy was being handled in other cities implementing mental health response alternatives, including Denver, Colorado , and Eugene, Oregon . He also expressed concerns over whether drone usage in incidents with people experiencing mental health crises might have unintended negative consequences, worsening the potential paranoia for someone already amid a schizophrenic episode.

    Even though the vote authorizing the cost increase for additional drones passed, Cooper reiterated that he would like to see local mental health professionals reviewing the drone usage policy.

    “I really think it is worth our time to slow down here and have them put eyes on what you all are proposing here,” Cooper said.

    Andrea Grayson, implementation manager of the city's Public Safety Partnership , said the Crisis Intervention Advisory Group would review and monitor approaches from the Mobile Integrated Health teams once the program is fully rolled out.

    More: Oklahoma City demonstrates progress for mental health services in new report

    Ward 5 Councilman Matt Hinkle asked police department staff how many of the drones were being used for specific purposes with each of the partnering departments.

    "Out of 100%, what part's fire, what part's police and what part's mental health?" Hinkle asked. "Is it 85% fire, 10% police and 5% mental health, or is there a way to quantify that?"

    Capt. Jason Bussert, who leads the police department’s Informational Technology Unit, did not provide an exact percentage, but said the "majority" of them were police use.

    Be the first to know: Sign up for breaking news alerts with the Oklahoman here

    Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher said he did not wish to delay authorization of the cost increase because he had not heard of any issues with the 38 drones already in use.

    "I think it's a great safety factor," Stonecipher said. "I know there are other cities that do things differently, like Eugene, Oregon, but Oklahoma City is not Eugene, Oregon. We're the sixth-fastest-growing city in the United States, we're the 20th largest — we do things our own way. I'm comfortable with the policy, (and) I'm comfortable with the 38 drones that are already being used."

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police and fire to get more drones amid questions of need and concerns over privacy

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy noncommittal about starting QB vs. BYU
    The Oklahoman1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWCnow
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy