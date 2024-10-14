OKC police and fire to get more drones amid questions of need and concerns over privacy

Oklahoma City's police and fire departments are getting more drones to assist with emergencies, but not without questions about the level of need for the high-tech equipment and how its usage impacts civil liberties.

In a 5-3 vote last week, the Oklahoma City Council authorized a cost increase of more than $856,000 to purchase 10 drones and accessories to be docked at fire stations.

The Oklahoma City Police Department currently has 38 drones and plans to add 10 more each year over the next five years.

Authorities told the council the drones can act as “first responders” to the scene, assist with calls for service with the fire department's new crisis response teams, and help keep both residents and city employees safe.

“Getting there first and giving us the ability to provide the right resources and respond correctly for police and fire is invaluable,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy said.

Councilmember JoBeth Hamon raises concerns over civil rights and drone usage

Councilmembers JoBeth Hamon, Nikki Nice and James Cooper voted against the purchase, after requesting a deferral to allow more time to see if the need for more drones could be reviewed.

"To my knowledge, we have never voted on any policy related to the usage of these devices," said Hamon, who serves Ward 6. "We've been told, 'This is how we're going to use them, this is our policy,' but I've never seen anything in writing around when they're deployed, how that's recorded, decisions about when and how they're deployed and who's making that call. I think, to me, the spending and the policy kind of go part and parcel."

Hamon also raised the issue of drone use and civil liberties.

"I have concerns about implementing something that has the potential to abuse our residents' civil rights that then winds up in a legal situation," Hamon said. "I would prefer that we proactively create policy that is local to us about the usage of surveillance technologies and how they're used."

Mayor David Holt was not present for the vote. Ward 3 Councilwoman Barbara Peck, who was acting as vice mayor at that point in the meeting, reminded councilmembers that the body was voting on the equipment, not the policy implementation itself.

"It's real important that we are voting on what's before us today, and that we're addressing the rest of that and making sure we're setting up those meetings and those briefings and another presentation to council with regard to the policy, because I would like to hear that as well," Peck said.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice said she preferred the council consider policy before the purchase.

"It sounds like, in my opinion, before we purchase more, let's understand what that policy needs to look like even as we go through the process of working with our fire department for them to have this on hand," Nice said.

Cooper, who serves Ward 2, wondered how drone policy was being handled in other cities implementing mental health response alternatives, including Denver, Colorado , and Eugene, Oregon . He also expressed concerns over whether drone usage in incidents with people experiencing mental health crises might have unintended negative consequences, worsening the potential paranoia for someone already amid a schizophrenic episode.

Even though the vote authorizing the cost increase for additional drones passed, Cooper reiterated that he would like to see local mental health professionals reviewing the drone usage policy.

“I really think it is worth our time to slow down here and have them put eyes on what you all are proposing here,” Cooper said.

Andrea Grayson, implementation manager of the city's Public Safety Partnership , said the Crisis Intervention Advisory Group would review and monitor approaches from the Mobile Integrated Health teams once the program is fully rolled out.

Ward 5 Councilman Matt Hinkle asked police department staff how many of the drones were being used for specific purposes with each of the partnering departments.

"Out of 100%, what part's fire, what part's police and what part's mental health?" Hinkle asked. "Is it 85% fire, 10% police and 5% mental health, or is there a way to quantify that?"

Capt. Jason Bussert, who leads the police department’s Informational Technology Unit, did not provide an exact percentage, but said the "majority" of them were police use.

Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher said he did not wish to delay authorization of the cost increase because he had not heard of any issues with the 38 drones already in use.

"I think it's a great safety factor," Stonecipher said. "I know there are other cities that do things differently, like Eugene, Oregon, but Oklahoma City is not Eugene, Oregon. We're the sixth-fastest-growing city in the United States, we're the 20th largest — we do things our own way. I'm comfortable with the policy, (and) I'm comfortable with the 38 drones that are already being used."

