Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoman

    Budget estimate for Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program rises as more students apply

    By Murray Evans, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    Citing an expected growth in the number of students participating in the college scholarship program, state higher education regents have approved a funding estimate of $73.1 million for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year for Oklahoma’s Promise .

    That amount would be an increase of about $1.3 million, or 2%, from the current funding level of $71.8 million, said Colbi Beam, the associate vice chancellor for state grants and scholarships. The number of students expected to receive an Oklahoma’s Promise award in 2025-26 is about 15,518, according to statistics provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, which administer the program .

    Oklahoma’s Promise is a program that allows students from Oklahoma families meeting certain income requirements to earn a college or technology center tuition scholarship. The current annual income requirements for the program, which took effect with the 2022-23 school year, are less than $60,000 for parents with one or two dependent children, less than $70,000 for parents with three or four dependent children and less than $80,000 for parents with five or more dependent children.

    The increase in funding for the program comes after a steady drop in costs from the 2017-18 school year through the 2022-23 school year, from $72.2 million to $62.5 million — about 13%. Regents’ staff said two primary factors contributed to those savings — the implementation of statutory financial reforms approved by the Legislature in 2017, and an increase in the number of state-system colleges and universities that did not raise tuition.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129kZW_0w60ac2x00

    Expenditures for the program began increasing in 2023-24, rising to $68 million before the projected jumps to $71.8 million in 2024-25 and $73.1 million in 2025-26.

    “More applicants are coming through our system, which is a wonderful thing, and we hope for more,” Beam told regents during a special meeting on Wednesday.

    Formerly known as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, Oklahoma’s Promise was created in 1992 by the Legislature, which in 2007 passed a bill to provide a dedicated funding process to ensure full and stable financial support for the program. By law, state regents have to provide the funding estimate for the upcoming year to the State Board of Equalization by Nov. 1.

    To reach the $73.1 million estimate, Beam said factors considered included enrollments rates in the program, the number of students who attend college immediately after high school, student enrollment patterns at Oklahoma colleges, student persistence and award-retention rates in college, the number of credit hours in which students enroll, tuition rates at each institution and estimated tuition increases at those schools for the 2025-26 school year.

    Enrollment in Oklahoma's Promise rising again after years of decline

    According to regents’ staff, the number of high school students enrolling in Oklahoma’s Promise declined steadily from about 10,600 in the graduating class of 2012 to 7,981 in the graduating class of 2019. Enrollment then grew to about 8,400 in the high school graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, reflecting an increase in the application family income limit from $50,000 to $55,000.

    Enrollment in the 2023 graduating class increased significantly to 9,256 due to two primary changes — a further increase in the application family income limit from $55,000 to $60,000 and the expansion of the application period for the program to the 11th grade.

    Enrollment dropped again for the 2024 class, to 8,967 students, which regents’ staff attributes to recent significant changes in Oklahoma median family income. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the median family income in Oklahoma fell from about $68,400 to $67,500. After 2020, that number began rising again and was at more than $75,000 by 2022, regents’ staff said, which reduced the number of families within the program income eligibility limits.

    Dennis Casey, of Morrison, the chair of the nine-member regents’ board, asked Beam about the sustainability in funding for the program. Beam said projections showed a potential $77.5 million cost for fiscal year 2027 and $81.1 million for fiscal year 2028, based on increasing applications and increasing enrollment in the program, along with increased eligibility for the program.

    Be the first to know: Sign up for breaking news email alerts

    Chancellor Allison Garrett said another factor that could result in more students applying for the Oklahoma’s Promise program is federal legislation passed recently that requires high school graduates to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. Garrett said that law will be in effect for May 2025 graduates.

    “Because the FAFSA is a precondition to enrollment in the Promise program, we might actually see some bump in the number of students who avail themselves of the Promise scholarship program, as they realize that between the federal aid they’re receiving and Promise, that they easily afford to attend college,” Garrett said.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Budget estimate for Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program rises as more students apply

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Vanessa Hackathorn
    2d ago
    Why isn't there a requirement that users stay in Oklahoma and contribute back to the state? Everyone I know who benefited from it left the state as soon as they graduated.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Did you miss the rare comet last night? Here's how to see it again in Oklahoma
    The Oklahoman15 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    One key area Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are focusing on in OKC Thunder camp
    The Oklahoman2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy