Budget estimate for Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program rises as more students apply

Citing an expected growth in the number of students participating in the college scholarship program, state higher education regents have approved a funding estimate of $73.1 million for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year for Oklahoma’s Promise .

That amount would be an increase of about $1.3 million, or 2%, from the current funding level of $71.8 million, said Colbi Beam, the associate vice chancellor for state grants and scholarships. The number of students expected to receive an Oklahoma’s Promise award in 2025-26 is about 15,518, according to statistics provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, which administer the program .

Oklahoma’s Promise is a program that allows students from Oklahoma families meeting certain income requirements to earn a college or technology center tuition scholarship. The current annual income requirements for the program, which took effect with the 2022-23 school year, are less than $60,000 for parents with one or two dependent children, less than $70,000 for parents with three or four dependent children and less than $80,000 for parents with five or more dependent children.

The increase in funding for the program comes after a steady drop in costs from the 2017-18 school year through the 2022-23 school year, from $72.2 million to $62.5 million — about 13%. Regents’ staff said two primary factors contributed to those savings — the implementation of statutory financial reforms approved by the Legislature in 2017, and an increase in the number of state-system colleges and universities that did not raise tuition.

Expenditures for the program began increasing in 2023-24, rising to $68 million before the projected jumps to $71.8 million in 2024-25 and $73.1 million in 2025-26.

“More applicants are coming through our system, which is a wonderful thing, and we hope for more,” Beam told regents during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Formerly known as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, Oklahoma’s Promise was created in 1992 by the Legislature, which in 2007 passed a bill to provide a dedicated funding process to ensure full and stable financial support for the program. By law, state regents have to provide the funding estimate for the upcoming year to the State Board of Equalization by Nov. 1.

To reach the $73.1 million estimate, Beam said factors considered included enrollments rates in the program, the number of students who attend college immediately after high school, student enrollment patterns at Oklahoma colleges, student persistence and award-retention rates in college, the number of credit hours in which students enroll, tuition rates at each institution and estimated tuition increases at those schools for the 2025-26 school year.

Enrollment in Oklahoma's Promise rising again after years of decline

According to regents’ staff, the number of high school students enrolling in Oklahoma’s Promise declined steadily from about 10,600 in the graduating class of 2012 to 7,981 in the graduating class of 2019. Enrollment then grew to about 8,400 in the high school graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, reflecting an increase in the application family income limit from $50,000 to $55,000.

Enrollment in the 2023 graduating class increased significantly to 9,256 due to two primary changes — a further increase in the application family income limit from $55,000 to $60,000 and the expansion of the application period for the program to the 11th grade.

Enrollment dropped again for the 2024 class, to 8,967 students, which regents’ staff attributes to recent significant changes in Oklahoma median family income. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the median family income in Oklahoma fell from about $68,400 to $67,500. After 2020, that number began rising again and was at more than $75,000 by 2022, regents’ staff said, which reduced the number of families within the program income eligibility limits.

Dennis Casey, of Morrison, the chair of the nine-member regents’ board, asked Beam about the sustainability in funding for the program. Beam said projections showed a potential $77.5 million cost for fiscal year 2027 and $81.1 million for fiscal year 2028, based on increasing applications and increasing enrollment in the program, along with increased eligibility for the program.

Chancellor Allison Garrett said another factor that could result in more students applying for the Oklahoma’s Promise program is federal legislation passed recently that requires high school graduates to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. Garrett said that law will be in effect for May 2025 graduates.

“Because the FAFSA is a precondition to enrollment in the Promise program, we might actually see some bump in the number of students who avail themselves of the Promise scholarship program, as they realize that between the federal aid they’re receiving and Promise, that they easily afford to attend college,” Garrett said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Budget estimate for Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program rises as more students apply