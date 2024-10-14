Open in App
    Best and worst from Red River Rivalry? Lots of worsts for OU football vs Texas

    By Jenni Carlson, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    DALLAS — The Red River Rivalry has no equal in all of college football.

    It’s the best.

    But Saturday, the good superlatives were few, at least on the crimson side of the Cotton Bowl.

    Texas 34, Oklahoma 3.

    Here’s a look at some of the best and worst moments from the Longhorns ’ demolition of the Sooners .

    More: Michael Hawkins Jr. couldn't save Sooners vs Texas, but OU's offense is beyond that point

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILH9s_0w608Ouq00

    OU defense makes Texas look average … for a quarter

    Best defensive shutdown: What the Sooner defense did to the Longhorns in the first quarter was impressive. Texas ran only 10 plays and managed just 13 yards. It had no first downs. Zero. And OU came up with a turnover, too, a Billy Bowman interception on a Quinn Ewers overthrow. A Texas offense that has been running over opponents looked average. Or worse. Big-time stuff from the Sooner defense

    Sooners fail to capitalize on early opportunities

    Worst seizure of momentum: Because of the Sooner defense, OU got great field position on its first two possessions and pretty good field position on its third. The Sooners got the ball at the Longhorn 45, the Sooner 49 and the Sooner 37. But OU managed only three points on those three drives. Texas had to see that as a big win, and on the Horns’ next drive, they went 75 yards in 10 plays, scored a touchdown and never looked back.

    More: OU football grades vs Texas: All red for Sooners after Red River blowout

    OU crumbles at the end of the first half

    Worst minute of football: With just under three minutes left until halftime, the Sooners weren’t in terrible shape, trailing only 7-3. But then the defense gave up a 44-yard pass that included a couple of missed tackles, followed by a 30-plus-yard run that Robert Spears-Jennings almost made right by forcing a fumble. But Longhorn receiver Silas Bolden swooped in and recovered the ball in the endzone for a touchdown. Two plays later, OU quarterback Michael Hawkins fumbled. And on the very next play, Texas scored a touchdown on a 43-yard run. Texas’ 7-3 lead ballooned to 21-3 in a heartbeat.

    Quinn Ewers dances like the Costco guys?

    Best/Worst touchdown celebration: Depending on how well you think he did it, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrated his late touchdown run with what looked like a part of the dance by the Costco guys. He flexed his arms and did a little jab step with his feet. High marks for effort. Not sure his execution was all that good, though.

    Texas mascot Bevo a gamer — and then some

    Best endurance: Bevo was in place in the north end zone nearly three hours before kickoff, and he stayed there. In the sun. On a day when temperatures soared into the 90s. The longhorn was a trooper. Boomer and Sooner, the ponies that lead the Sooner Schooner, weren’t in place nearly as early, and at halftime, they were taken up the ramp for a while. All the while, Bevo soldiered on.

    More: OU football smashed by Texas as Sooners fall in Red River Rivalry | 5 takeaways

    Steve Sarkisian enjoys victory corndog

    Best quote: “Amazing.”

    — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian of the Fletcher’s Corny Dog he brought into the postgame press conference. He said earlier in the week he’d never eaten one, but if the Longhorns won, he’d give one a try.

    Bauer Sharp, meet Russell Westbrook

    Worst quote: “Next question, please.”

    — OU tight end Bauer Sharp when asked why the Sooner offense struggled after having a bye and two weeks to prepare.

    Jenni Carlson: Jenni can be reached at 405-475-4125 or jcarlson@oklahoman.com. Like her at facebook.com/JenniCarlsonOK, follow her at twitter.com/jennicarlson_ok, and support her work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Best and worst from Red River Rivalry? Lots of worsts for OU football vs Texas

