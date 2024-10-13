OU football searching for answers to fix offense, but can Seth Littrell & Co. find any?

DALLAS — A sea of Crimson flooded the exit ramps leading out of the Cotton Bowl into the smell of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs and the sound of the Midway with a little less than nine minutes to play Saturday.

Nearly half of the 92,100 fans in attendance had enough of No. 16 OU’s offense, which averaged 3.4 yards per play and didn’t find the end zone in a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Texas . Sooners coach Brent Venables shares their frustration.

“Obviously, we haven’t been,” Venables said postgame of the offense before pausing to chuckle, “very good this season.”

While OU’s offense didn’t fare well Saturday, perhaps the most troubling question is, are there answers to fix it moving forward?

The Sooners are without their five best receivers — Nic Anderson , Andrel Anthony , Deion Burks , Jayden Gibson and Jalil Farooq — and outside of Burks, who was questionable to play in the SEC’s initial injury report Wednesday, there isn’t a timetable for their return. The offensive line is still learning to jell after injuries early in the season and 25 players have made their first OU starts this season.

More: OU football struggles in every way vs Texas in Red River rout. Can Sooners bounce back?

Michael Hawkins Jr. , who became the first Sooner true freshman to start in the rivalry game, finished with one deep-ball pass attempt. Despite a few formation wrinkles, including split-draw and handing the ball off with horizontal motion, offensive coordinator Seth Littrell never seemed to find rhythm calling plays.

OU’s remaining conference schedule doesn’t do it any favors: vs. South Carolina, at Mississippi, at Missouri, vs. Alabama and at LSU. What do the Sooners have offensively to hang their hats on?

“We've got to get better everywhere,” Venables said. “I like the leadership, the will of this team and the hunger. We've got to help guys. We've got to continue to help them, get them to know what to do every play, and be able to play in a competitive way against whoever we're lined up against.”

Like he has all season, Littrell took full ownership of OU’s lackluster offensive performance and inability to find rhythm. He said he’s never going to point fingers at any other coach or player and it’s up to him to figure out how to get the Sooners’ offense into a flow.Venables reiterated finding a way to gain back momentum when it’s lost within a game. From the 2-minute and 21-second mark in the first half to the final whistle of the game, OU fumbled twice, punted three times, turned the ball over on downs and didn’t score.

“It’s the consistency of overall execution,” Littrell said. “It gets frustrating for everyone. Listen, it’s a great group. They work extremely hard. Eventually, we’ve got to carry that execution over to the game plan, and on Saturdays you’ve got to be able to perform at a high level. For whatever reason, we haven’t been able to do that yet. Again, that’s why you bounce back and work hard to get it right.”

More: Michael Hawkins Jr. couldn't save Sooners vs Texas, but OU's offense is beyond that point

By all accounts, the players bought in and believe a change through six games can happen.

The Sooners have yet to have a quarterback throw for 200 yards in a game this season. It was always going to be a tough ask for Hawkins to lead an upset as a true freshman in that environment, but he was never settled.

“There are a lot of young guys out there,” said Littrell, who along with Venables said they never thought about replacing Hawkins. “It’s not just Mike. Again, we’ve got to do a good job of making sure those guys stay comfortable, understanding how we’re trying to accomplish the execution part of things.”

Hawkins, who completed 19 of his 30 passes for 148 yards, added: “I just could've came out a little harder. Saw little things I could've fixed on the sideline after plays. Got to do better, could've gotten through it better and just leading my team in a better way. The biggest thing for me is just coming back harder, my mindset of working and leading my team when things go left."

Freshman wide receiver Zion Kearney led OU with four receptions and 45 yards after entering the game with one catch for 12 yards this season. Tight end Bauer Sharp was second on the team in receiving with 21 yards.

Sharp took a crack at answering the looming question.

“A lot of it was us beating ourselves,” Sharp said. “That’s been a big struggle for us right now.”

More: Any hope for OU football upset vs Texas doomed by three-minute span in Red River Rivalry

A similar feeling was in the air inside the Cotton Bowl’s postgame news conference area 735 days ago. The Sooners, without their quarterback, had suffered their largest shutout loss since 1945.

Now on the heels of Venables’ second blowout loss to OU’s arch rival in three seasons and with two losses already, a plethora of injured receivers and a staggering schedule ahead, where do the Sooners go from here?

OU is staring at third-and-long this season and it can’t let Saturday’s loss avalanche its season like the offense plateaued against the Longhorns.

“We have to do a much better job of staying poised in those situations,” Littrell said, “and making sure we stay in front of the chains.

“We don't want to have to be in third-and-long. We've been in too many third-and-long situations.”

OU vs. South Carolina

KICKOFF: 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (SEC Network)

