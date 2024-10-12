Oklahoma high school fall baseball state: Silo, Wright City, Fort Cobb-Broxton win titles

It was the same old story for Landon Langley on Saturday.

The Silo senior has been a reliable arm to lean on throughout the fall baseball season .

And in the Rebels’ most important matchup of the year, he once again showed just how much of a game-changer he can be.

Langley tossed a complete game and allowed just seven hits as he led Class 2A top-ranked Silo to an 8-3 victory over No. 2 Dale in the Class 2A fall baseball state championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win, Silo is now a seven-time state champion in fall baseball and claimed its first since 2021.

“I got into some binds and our defense was able to make plays that they needed to make to get us out of those binds,” Langley said. “I was able to come back.

“We had bases loaded I think at one point and I think I had no outs. We ended up getting out of it, only giving up one. I think that really stood out to me. Just the fight that we have as a team.”

Silo (29-4) had a great start, and that set the tone in its victory.

The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second frame, while Langley frustrated Dale’s offense.

Senior Bryce Vandenburg was among Silo’s leaders at the plate as he had one hit and a game-high three RBIs, while Langley and freshman Cannon Atwood each had one hit and two RBIs.

Junior Jackson Harris and senior Matthew Sharp each had two hits for Dale (27-6). Harris, senior Easton Edmonson and senior Jett Higdon each had one RBI.

“Dale is so good that we wanted to jump out on them early,” Silo coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “Try and do something early where they were having to play catch-up. We went and scored the first two innings, and I thought that was really big.”

Jeffcoat is in his second season at Silo and was the head coach at Dale before that.

Saturday’s win was a little bit strange for him.

“I didn’t leave Dale on bad terms,” Jeffcoat said. “I loved everything about Dale. Love those guys, so it’s kind of hard right now to play them.”

There were times when Wright City needed a spark in the Class A state title game Saturday.

Facing powerhouse Rattan, runs are hard to get and someone needed to make something happen at the plate.

Kase Lindly continually provided that for the Lumberjax.

The senior went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk, getting timely hits and helping his team make school history in the process.

Class A top-ranked Wright City beat No. 2 Rattan 6-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, claiming its first fall baseball state title.

Heading into Saturday, Wright City (34-2) had just two state championships across all sports (2018 boys basketball and 2019 spring baseball), so this was a special victory.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” Lindly said. “We’ve worked hard for this. There’s no better feeling.”

Wright City and Rattan (28-5) battled back and forth, but a two-RBI double by Lindly in the sixth inning gave the Lumberjax a 5-3 lead and gave them exactly what they needed.

Overall, Wright City had a solid day at the plate and all of its runs were driven in off the bats of seniors, with Lindly finishing with his three RBIs, Dakota Billy providing two and Braxton Hickman adding one.

“Just a complete team effort,” Wright City coach Kyle Butler said. “Some timely hits. And just throughout the whole tournament, it’s not been really one guy. It’s just been a huge team effort.

“We’ve had freshmen step up and make plays defensively. We’ve had freshmen step up and have some timely hits to help us advance. And then again today all of the upperclassmen really stepped up and had some huge hits when it mattered most.”

Class B second-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton claimed its third straight Class B fall baseball state title and fourth since 2004 as it beat No. 1 Calumet 6-1 on Saturday in Yukon.

Senior Blaine Bellamy tossed a complete game for Fort Cobb-Broxton (32-6) and allowed just three hits and walked two while striking out four.

Senior OU commit Eli Willits had two walks, stole four bases and scored two runs, while sophomore Kaleb Crowell had two hits and two RBI.

Calumet finished the year with a 28-5 record.

