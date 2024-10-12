From fiery dragons to splashy mermaids, 6 highlights of Pumpkinville 2024 in downtown OKC

From gargoyles and gnomes to a grim and even a giant, an array of fantastical creatures are making the Myriad Botanical Gardens their temporary home this autumn.

One of the Myriad Gardens' most beloved annual events, Pumpkinville is back, and it's making a splash a mermaid would be proud of this season.

The theme of this year's fall festival is "The Mythical Creatures of Pumpkinville ," and the events and horticulture staff, along with local artists, have taken the bullheaded minotaur by the horns to create a veritable menagerie of enchanted animals out straw, wood, pumpkins and more.

Named Best Pumpkin Patch in a 2022 USA Today poll, Pumpkinville is open through Oct. 20 in the Myriad Gardens' Children’s Garden, West Plaza and Thunder Fountain locations.

Here are six highlights of this year's Pumpkinville:

Signature pumpkin murals shapeshift into magical creatures

Over the past decade, the mosaic murals that create colorful scenes out of a variety of pumpkins, mini pumpkins and gourds have become a signature Pumpkinville attraction. But the large-scale vegetal artworks are particularly magical this year as they have been cleverly designed in the shape of a dragon's head, a sphinx , a jackalope and more.

Nate Tschaenn , the Myriad Gardens' horticulture director and mural mastermind, not only conjured up a fierce face-off between a winged unicorn (or alicorn ) and a fire-breathing dragon for this year's event, but he also cannily devised the massive mural that covers the entire Water Stage and features a great pumpkin wrapped in the tentacles of an unleashed Kraken .

Pumpkinville showcases mythological creatures from around the world

Just as last year's Pumpkinville boasted a globe-trotting theme , this year's fest showcases mythological creatures from around the world. The legendary Oklahoma Octopus and Scotland's famed Loch Ness Monster are sharing the lower lake in The Children's Garden for the season, while the snake-haired Greek Gorgon Medusa has turned Laurie Spencer's "Philodendron Dome" sculpture into her autumnal lair.

The abominable Yeti of Himalayan folklore greets visitors from a patch of snowy white pumpkins near The Children's Garden entrance, while favorite local legend Bigfoot shares a secluded space with an ogre and a giant.

The Children's Garden Porch harbors an eclectic international collection of household spirits, including a French matagot , which commonly takes the form a black cat; the Slavic kikimora and domovik , which are female and male,, respectively; and Scottish brownies, which are small mischief makers.

Several of the mythological monsters are represented in popular culture: From the films of renowned Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, soot sprites huddle on shelves on the porch, plus a tiny table for a family of borrowers is hidden in a potted plant. A treant from Dungeons & Dragons lore stands tall in the shadow of the Devon Tower, while The Children's Gardens maze currently leads to a cozy hobbit hole. Harry Potter fans can find a phoenix, basilisk and hippogriff all waiting to enchant wizards and Muggles alike, and sharp-eyed fans of "The Simpsons" might just spy Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish.

Mo's Carousel also features plenty of creatures

Since it debuted in the Myriad Gardens six years ago, Mo's Carousel has become a favorite attraction, and unlimited rides are a definite Pumpkinville perk.

Formerly housed at Crossroads Mall, the classic merry-go-round offers opportunities to take a ride not only on a veritable herd of horses but also on a variety of other animals, including a rooster, cat, bunny and even a dragon.

New Pumpkinville hours mean more fun on the weekends

New this year, Pumpkinville has extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays, giving families more time to enjoy the festivities on weekends.

Pumpkinville hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The festival is closed on Mondays.

Pumpkin painting and more activities are available for an upcharge

For an extra charge, Pumpkinville attendees can paint a pumpkin to take home, get their faces painted or indulge in tasty treats snacks like kettle corn, Kona Ice shaved ice and Wondervan Pops fruit popsicles.

A full slate of weekday classes and special events also is planned for Pumpkinville.

Pumpkinville helps keep the Myriad Gardens free the rest of the year

Pumpkinville is the biggest fundraiser of the year and a membership drive for the nonprofit Myriad Gardens Foundation.

Admissions and memberships sold during the family-friendly fall fest help to keep the outdoor gardens, including the popular Children's Garden, free to the public the rest of the year and enable the foundation to offer free and low-cost year-round programming.

Pumpkinville general admission tickets are $9 per person. Myriad Gardens members and children 2 and younger are admitted free.

For member levels and information, go to www.myriadgardens.org/membership .

For information on programs, classes and more, go to https://myriadgardens.org/pumpkinville .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: From fiery dragons to splashy mermaids, 6 highlights of Pumpkinville 2024 in downtown OKC