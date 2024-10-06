Five elements I'd like to see in new OKC Thunder arena | Mussatto

NBA arenas might not have the charm of baseball stadiums or the defining characteristics of college football venues, but not all arenas are cookie cutter, either.

New York’s Madison Square Garden stands alone as a historical landmark. Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and San Francisco’s Chase Center are high-tech, modern marvels. Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum and Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center are dazzling small-market venues.

And Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center is on par with Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and Spectrum Center in Charlotte — adequate, but free of frills.

While covering the Thunder I was lucky enough to make it to all 29 arenas (the Clippers’ soon-to-open Intuit Dome will be No. 30), and in the summer of 2022 I ranked Paycom Center 27th, ahead of San Antonio’s AT&T Center — which got dinged because of its inconvenient location — and the aforementioned Smoothie King Center.

That summer is when Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt got the ball rolling on plans for a new downtown arena to house the Thunder. Last December, voters approved funding for the new arena, which will be built on the site where Prairie Surf Studios, formerly Cox Convention Center, sits.

The arena is expected to open as soon as the 2028-29 NBA season, and it was announced late last month that the city had hired a consultant for the design and construction of the arena .

I’m still waiting on my consultation call, but until then, here are five elements I’d like to see in the Thunder’s new arena.

1. Glass atrium

Arenas don’t have to be boring brick bowls — looking at you, Paycom Center — they can be architectural marvels. The new arena should be a shining jewel in the middle of downtown Oklahoma City.

One of my favorite arena features is the glass facade of the renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It looks stunning at night, lit up in all sorts of colors.

The glass of the new arena and the nearby Devon Tower could light up the Oklahoma sky.

A glass atrium/facade would be especially cool on the west side of the arena, facing the Myriad Botanical Gardens and the crystal bridge. How about an observation deck overlooking the gardens?

Apparently there is a special stripping to put on the glass to prevent birds from flying into it. Let’s make sure we figure that out .

2. New meaning to ‘Loud City’

We all know the 300-level seats at Paycom Center as “Loud City.” It’s time to move that Loud City energy to the lower bowl and reimagine it as a section for the craziest of Thunder fans.

Think of a college student section.

Several teams around the league have a section similar to this, but Clippers owner Steve Ballmer took things a step further with “The Wall” at the new Intuit Dome .

The Wall is a reasonably-priced 51-row section that will be home to the most rabid of Clippers fans.

OKC could have its version of the wall. Put all of the obnoxious fans together and let them do their thing. A place for Thundor to rub his exposed belly, tattoo dude to be tattoo dude and for aspiring Storm Chasers to coexist.

3. Reimagined seating

The rows of seats at Paycom Center go more out than up. The best basketball arenas, think Gallagher-Iba in Stillwater, put fans on top of the action.

Delta Center in Salt Lake City does a great job of this. It’s like the seats are built vertically from the court.

On another note, the complaint I hear most about Paycom Center is the lack of leg room. Fan experience is paramount. Give them all the leg room, cup holders and charging ports they need. Yes, charging points in arena seats are a thing. Welcome to the future.

4. Local restaurants and breweries

Listen, I don’t know the ins and outs of food vending contracts, but that’s someone else’s job.

We’re all proud of our local food scene, so let’s feature more local restaurants inside the new arena. Same goes for breweries.

I’m not saying it’s time to trash the chicken fingers basket and an overpriced domestic beer, but let’s branch out.

5. Open concourses

I’m thinking of Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum as inspiration for this.

Rather than walling off the concourse from the arena bowl, everything is open in Milwaukee. If you’re in line at a concession stand or just walking around, you still feel connected to the game. In some cases you can still see the game.

Sort of like a baseball stadium in that sense.

