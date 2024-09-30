Poll: Who should be The Oklahoman's Student of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 3?

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll for the week of Sept. 30 is now live.

The nominations for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week contest are in and polls are open to vote for the best of the best starting now.

The Oklahoman asked superintendents, principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the Oklahoma City area to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

Readers will now pick the best of the best in our poll. This week's poll has 10 candidates.

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes.

Last week's winner: Sofia Graymountain-Gross is The Oklahoman's Student of the Week .

Voting is open through noon, Thursday, Oct. 3.

Nominations for next week's poll are also being accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate a student, school faculty can email StudentOfTheWeek@oklahoman.com .

Here are the nominees for this week's poll:

Addie Rice, Norman High School: Rice, a senior, is a leader and an honor student. She has held many leadership roles and is passionate about giving back to her school and the Norman community. She is involved in student council and is a chairperson for the student-led philanthropy week, TigerPalooza. While maintaining her academics, she demonstrates strong leadership qualities on the varsity soccer team. "Addie is the definition of what it means to be a Norman High Tiger," said Student Counsel Advisor Madison McDaniel.

Rice, a senior, is a leader and an honor student. She has held many leadership roles and is passionate about giving back to her school and the Norman community. She is involved in student council and is a chairperson for the student-led philanthropy week, TigerPalooza. While maintaining her academics, she demonstrates strong leadership qualities on the varsity soccer team. "Addie is the definition of what it means to be a Norman High Tiger," said Student Counsel Advisor Madison McDaniel. Addison Keeler, Wayne High School: Keeler, a senior, is a member of National Honor Society, Book Club, StuCo and FFA where she is vice-president. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking college courses. Along with excelling in her academics, she has won numerous sports awards in softball and basketball. "She wants to be involved in as many things as she can, and it does not diminish the quality of her work. Addison deserves this recognition because of all her hard work," said counselor Michelle Matthews.

Keeler, a senior, is a member of National Honor Society, Book Club, StuCo and FFA where she is vice-president. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking college courses. Along with excelling in her academics, she has won numerous sports awards in softball and basketball. "She wants to be involved in as many things as she can, and it does not diminish the quality of her work. Addison deserves this recognition because of all her hard work," said counselor Michelle Matthews. Kaylee Kates, Oklahoma Christian School: Kates, a sophomore, is an honor student with a very creative mind to solve problems. She maintains a 4.17 GPA while being involved in the Principal's Leadership Council group as well as the Advanced Video Production team where she helps produce a weekly extracurricular highlights video. Her teacher Mrs. Holly Emig said "people like Kaylee keep the world functioning. She sees problems way in advance and solves them. She doesn't need credit for this. She just knows everything and everyone better when those problems are solved".

Kates, a sophomore, is an honor student with a very creative mind to solve problems. She maintains a 4.17 GPA while being involved in the Principal's Leadership Council group as well as the Advanced Video Production team where she helps produce a weekly extracurricular highlights video. Her teacher Mrs. Holly Emig said "people like Kaylee keep the world functioning. She sees problems way in advance and solves them. She doesn't need credit for this. She just knows everything and everyone better when those problems are solved". Julieana Montalvan Campuza, Capital Hill High School: Campuza, a senior, has consistently ranked in the top 5% of her class. She has been enrolled in concurrent courses through Oklahoma City Community College since her sophomore year along with honors and advanced placement classes. She is also enrolled in MetroTech to obtain a certificate in Business Administration. She is an active member of National Honor Society, the Academy of Arts, and the Youth Leadership Exchange Program. Along with her maintaining her academic excellence, she is a key player on the volleyball and soccer team. "Julieana is known for her kindness and willingness to help others," said counselor Tasha Hoetker.

Campuza, a senior, has consistently ranked in the top 5% of her class. She has been enrolled in concurrent courses through Oklahoma City Community College since her sophomore year along with honors and advanced placement classes. She is also enrolled in MetroTech to obtain a certificate in Business Administration. She is an active member of National Honor Society, the Academy of Arts, and the Youth Leadership Exchange Program. Along with her maintaining her academic excellence, she is a key player on the volleyball and soccer team. "Julieana is known for her kindness and willingness to help others," said counselor Tasha Hoetker. Sophia Long, Edmond North High School: Long, a junior, is a 4.0 GPA student who ranks among the top of her class. Pushing herself academically, she scored a perfect 36 on her ACT. Beyond her academics, she volunteers time in community service and is an accomplished musician. She is a leader in the Symphonic Orchestra and puts in hours helping other students beyond herself. "She's an exemplary student with a bright future," said academic counselor Colin Higbee.

Long, a junior, is a 4.0 GPA student who ranks among the top of her class. Pushing herself academically, she scored a perfect 36 on her ACT. Beyond her academics, she volunteers time in community service and is an accomplished musician. She is a leader in the Symphonic Orchestra and puts in hours helping other students beyond herself. "She's an exemplary student with a bright future," said academic counselor Colin Higbee. Sedona Rogers, Jones High School: Rogers, is an honor student that pushes herself academically taking all the AP courses available while enrolled in multiple concurrent classes through Rose State. She is involved in National Honor Society Leadership Program and has been a four year varsity cheerleader. She is doing an internship with a local pharmacy and has been accepted to SWOSU with plans to enter their pre-pharmacy program upon graduation. "Sedona is an outstanding student that is down to earth, easy to talk to, and mature beyond her years. Not only is she an amazing student but an all around good person," said counselor and Dean of Students Curtis Moses.

Rogers, is an honor student that pushes herself academically taking all the AP courses available while enrolled in multiple concurrent classes through Rose State. She is involved in National Honor Society Leadership Program and has been a four year varsity cheerleader. She is doing an internship with a local pharmacy and has been accepted to SWOSU with plans to enter their pre-pharmacy program upon graduation. "Sedona is an outstanding student that is down to earth, easy to talk to, and mature beyond her years. Not only is she an amazing student but an all around good person," said counselor and Dean of Students Curtis Moses. Jarett Thomas, Little Axe High School: Thomas serves as president of the National Honor Society, an officer in Business Professionals of America, and a member of student council. He has a 4.381 GPA and is at the top of his class. He is active in wrestling, cross country and golf. Jarett spends a great deal of time in service for his church, and he can always be counted on to donate at the school's blood drive. Jarett will complete his Associates Degree as he completes high school and intends on becoming a neurosurgeon.

Thomas serves as president of the National Honor Society, an officer in Business Professionals of America, and a member of student council. He has a 4.381 GPA and is at the top of his class. He is active in wrestling, cross country and golf. Jarett spends a great deal of time in service for his church, and he can always be counted on to donate at the school's blood drive. Jarett will complete his Associates Degree as he completes high school and intends on becoming a neurosurgeon. Leidy Olvera, John Marshall Enterprise High School: Olvera, a junior, is an honor student with a 3.9 GPA and is ranked 9th in her class. Her literacy skills have been said to be the best in the class. Along with her classes, she is enrolled in Metro Tech to advance her medical career. She is in a mentorship to shadow scholars and professionals in the field of medicine — specifically pediatrics.

Olvera, a junior, is an honor student with a 3.9 GPA and is ranked 9th in her class. Her literacy skills have been said to be the best in the class. Along with her classes, she is enrolled in Metro Tech to advance her medical career. She is in a mentorship to shadow scholars and professionals in the field of medicine — specifically pediatrics. Kaleigh Hahnel, Boulevard Academy: Hahnel is an honor student that demonstrates academic excellence, always pushing herself to achieve more. She is proactive in looking for ways to help others and has a genuine concern for others. In addition to managing her academics, she works nights and weekends at a local restaurant. "Kaleigh's quick completion of math assignments and proactive request for additional work reflect her remarkable intelligence and dedication," said counselor Leslie Singleton.

Hahnel is an honor student that demonstrates academic excellence, always pushing herself to achieve more. She is proactive in looking for ways to help others and has a genuine concern for others. In addition to managing her academics, she works nights and weekends at a local restaurant. "Kaleigh's quick completion of math assignments and proactive request for additional work reflect her remarkable intelligence and dedication," said counselor Leslie Singleton. Ayden Elcyzyn, Newcastle High School: Elcyzyn, a senior, is a 4.0 GPA student who demonstrates leadership qualities in many areas. He is a member of student council and the National Honor Society. He manages his academic excellence along with being captain of the football team with various offers to compete at the collegiate level. He is currently interning with Emergency Management of Newcastle while in pursuit of a storm chasing license.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Poll: Who should be The Oklahoman's Student of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 3?