    Oklahoma State football vs West Virginia: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKvkX_0vobxPEp00

    The OSU football team will continue its season with a Week 6 home game against West Virginia at 3 p.m. Saturday .

    OSU (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) suffered a 42-20 road loss to Kansas State in Week 5. West Virginia (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) is fresh off a bye week following its 32-28 home win over Kansas in Week 4.

    Here's how you can get tickets to the game:

    See Oklahoma State football ticket prices for every game this season

    Oklahoma State tickets vs West Virginia

    Ticket prices for the OSU vs West Virginia game at Boone Pickens Stadium start at $80 on StubHub , $68 on Vivid Seats and $68 on SeatGeek before fees. Prices in the lower bowl range from $72 to $478 on all three sites.

    To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and SeatGeek .

    More: Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia: TV channel, betting lines, scouting report

    Oklahoma State football 2024 schedule

    All times are Central Standard Time

    More: Oklahoma State football's defensive issues exposed in Kansas State demolition | Mussatto

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs West Virginia: Best prices for remaining available seats

