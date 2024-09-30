Oklahoma State football vs West Virginia: Best prices for remaining available seats

The OSU football team will continue its season with a Week 6 home game against West Virginia at 3 p.m. Saturday .

OSU (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) suffered a 42-20 road loss to Kansas State in Week 5. West Virginia (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) is fresh off a bye week following its 32-28 home win over Kansas in Week 4.

Here's how you can get tickets to the game:

Oklahoma State tickets vs West Virginia

Ticket prices for the OSU vs West Virginia game at Boone Pickens Stadium start at $80 on StubHub , $68 on Vivid Seats and $68 on SeatGeek before fees. Prices in the lower bowl range from $72 to $478 on all three sites.

To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and SeatGeek .

Oklahoma State football 2024 schedule

All times are Central Standard Time

