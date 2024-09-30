Oklahoma State football stock report: Who is rising, falling after loss at Kansas State?

STILLWATER — Another loss and another load of concerns for the Oklahoma State football team .

Saturday’s 42-20 loss at Kansas State sent the Cowboys to 0-2 in Big 12 play, knocked them out of the top 25 and left them reeling as they return home to host West Virginia this week.

OSU had a few bright moments on the trip to K-State, but mostly looked like a team incapable of putting a consistently good product on the field.

OSU has one more game before getting a break with the first open week of the season. But first, the Pokes entertain West Virginia at 3 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium .

Here’s a look at the stock report following the K-State loss:

Oklahoma State stock report

Stock rising

Run game: It was only one quarter, but for 15 good minutes, the Cowboy run game looked like the 2023 version. Ollie Gordon II had open lanes and produced 72 yards on nine carries in Saturday’s first quarter. It wasn’t enough, but it’s a start.

De’Zhaun Stribling, receiver: The redshirt junior has led OSU in receiving four times in five games, and he continues to show how reliable his hands are, making difficult catches look easy. He has 502 yards on 27 catches for the season, adding his third touchdown of the year on a flea-flicker that Stribling turned into a 77-yard score.

Punters: If you’re looking for a silver lining in the OSU offensive struggles, it’s the success punters Hudson Kaak and Wes Pahl have had. Kaak, who specializes in target punting, is averaging 43.4 yards per punt, dropping four of his 12 inside the 20. Pahl, who is the distance punter, is averaging 50.9 per attempt with seven of at least 50 yards, including a long of 73.

Stock falling

Alan Bowman, quarterback: A second straight week of inconsistent play from Bowman has elevated uncertainty in the offense. In the first three weeks, Bowman looked like he had taken his consistency to a new level, and he was taking advantage of the opportunity to attack defenses that loaded the box. But the last two weeks have shown he is struggling to beat defenses when his receivers are in one-on-one opportunities.

Run defense: It’s been a question all season, but Saturday, it took another dip. Through three quarters, K-State had 227 yards on just 21 carries. And just about every opponent has found some level of success with the run, so they’ve identified how to attack this defense.

Oklahoma State redshirt tracker

Is Gavin Freeman still a redshirt candidate?

The transfer receiver from OU did not appear in Saturday’s loss at Kansas State, keeping him at the four-game minimum to still be eligible to redshirt. It had been expected that he would redshirt, but an injury to fellow slot receiver Da’Wain Lofton led to Freeman playing early.

Tight end Josh Ford played in his fifth game Saturday, and will continue to do so, as the only true freshman not expected to redshirt.

Another freshman got his first action of the season with safety Landyn Cleveland seeing time on special teams.

Here’s a look at the redshirt tracker:

Played in more than four games: Josh Ford, Fr.

Josh Ford, Fr. Played in four games: Gavin Freeman, Jr.

Gavin Freeman, Jr. Played in three games: None

None Played in two games: None

None Played in one game: Landyn Cleveland, Fr.

Landyn Cleveland, Fr. Non-freshman redshirt candidates: A.J. Green, Sr. (0 games); Da’Wain Lofton, Sr. (0 games); Collin Oliver, Sr. (2 games).

