    • The Oklahoman

    OU football escapes Auburn with win; what's next for Sooners in bye week?

    By Colton Sulley, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBIgP_0vobxFen00

    AUBURN, Ala. — OU football was lucky to leave Jordan-Hare Stadium with a win on Saturday.

    Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. had an impressive first start as a true freshman on the road. He completed 10 of his 16 passes for 101 yards with no turnovers, and he rushed for 69 yards with a 48-yard touchdown.

    Linebacker Kip Lewis' 63-yard pick-6 propelled the Sooners ' comeback victory.

    "Thankful for the victory, from victory," head coach Brent Venables said postgame. "Thankful for the leaders on this team. We have to get better, there is a lot. I don’t take that away, got to 4-1. Our guys recognize that. Bye week comes at a good time. A lot of guys that are banged up. We kept fighting. We have to get healthy and take on this next stretch."

    With the bye week ahead, OU is hoping to get back several key pieces for the Texas game on Oct. 12. The Sooners were missing their five best receivers against the Tigers.

    In this edition of the " Sooners Xtra " podcast, The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber and Colton Sulley break down the Auburn game, Hawkins' performance, as well as preview the bye week and the rest of the season.

    More: OU football recruiting: What are the strengths, needs of Sooners' 2025 class?

    Get more OU football news by following our SoonersXtra podcast

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football escapes Auburn with win; what's next for Sooners in bye week?

