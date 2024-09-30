In just under 40 days, the United States general election will happen.

Early voting in Oklahoma will begin Oct. 30 , but Pennsylvania and Minnesota kicked off the election last week.

Here's everything you need to know to be prepared to vote this November.

When is the last day to register to vote? Check your voter registration status

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11 if you want to vote in the Nov. 5 general election, which includes the presidential race and several state and local races. This date is also the last day to correct the information is accurate or active as many were purged from the voter rolls due to inactivity.

Voters can register online using the Oklahoma voter portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.gov/.

However, if you wish to do paper registration or register in person, you can complete your voter registration at your county election board office or by mailing the form in to your county election board.

Key dates for the 2024 presidential election

Last day to register to vote: Oct. 11

Oct. 11 First day of early voting : Oct. 30

: Oct. 30 Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) : Oct. 21

: Oct. 21 Last day of early voting by personal appearance: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 Election Day : Nov. 5

: Nov. 5 Electoral College vote: Dec. 17

Dec. 17 Congress counts electoral votes : Jan. 6

: Jan. 6 Inauguration : Jan. 20

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When does early voting start in Oklahoma? Key dates for 2024 presidential election