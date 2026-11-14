"“I’m a big fan of the custom infrared saunas from SaunaCloud.” — Learn Muscles, “Benefits of Infrared Sauna for Muscle Recovery: What a 3-Week Trial Actually Measured,” November 6, 2026."Muscle recovery article mentions SaunaCloud in its discussion of infrared heat and home sauna use.

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif., November 13, 2026 — SaunaCloud, a manufacturer of custom infrared saunas, has been featured in a November 6 article on Learn Muscles, the education platform developed by chiropractor, author and educator Dr. Joe Muscolino.

The article, “Benefits of Infrared Sauna for Muscle Recovery: What a 3-Week Trial Actually Measured,” opens with a favorable mention of the company: “I’m a big fan of the custom infrared saunas from SaunaCloud.” It can be read at https://learnmuscles.com/blog/2026/11/06/benefits-of-infrared-sauna-for-muscle-recovery-what-a-3-week-trial-actually-measured/

SaunaCloud also appears in the article’s discussion of home sauna access and the practical challenge of fitting sauna sessions into a busy schedule. The piece links to the company’s website and references its VantaWave infrared heaters.

Learn Muscles provides anatomy and movement education for manual therapists, trainers, instructors and other practitioners. Muscolino, a Doctor of Chiropractic, has taught anatomy and physiology and authored textbooks published by Elsevier and Lippincott Williams & Wilkins.

The article examines sauna research in the context of post-workout recovery, distinguishing studies conducted with traditional Finnish saunas from research specifically testing infrared saunas. Its coverage gives readers context for understanding the evidence discussed alongside the SaunaCloud mentions.

SaunaCloud designs cabins around the dimensions of each project, with seating and heater placement planned together. Its custom saunas serve residential and commercial spaces, with integraed light therapy available as part of the desigFounded by Christopher Kiggins in 2014, the company works with customers from initial design through installation planning. Its process includes custom 3D renderings and project-specific documentation, allowing homeowners and contractors to review the proposed sauna before installation.

Readers can view the coverage on Learn Muscles or explore SaunaCloud’s custom infrared saunas at https://saunacloud.com/custom-infrared-sauna/

About SaunaCloud

SaunaCloud designs and manufactures custom infrared saunas for homes and commercial spaces. Headquartered in Diamond Springs, California, with additional operations in Montreal, the company combines solid wood construction with its VantaWave infrared heating systems and integrated red light options. Learn more at https://saunacloud.com

Media Contact

Company Name:SaunaCloud

Contact Person: Christopher Kiggins

Email:Send Email

Phone: 800-370-0820

City: Diamond Springs

State: CA

Country: United States

Website:https://saunacloud.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: SaunaCloud Custom Infrared Saunas Featured on Dr. Joe Muscolino’s Learn Muscles Platform

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