Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oklahoma City Sentinel

    Project-Developer Rebellion Energy Solutions Expands Portfolio of U.S.-Based Methane-Abatement Credits With New ACR Issuance, Additional Project Listings

    By By Rebellion Energy Solutions,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ij63z_0wLM6uDj00

    Projects Provide a Vehicle to Deploy Net-Zero-Focused Capital From Private Sector to Plug Orphan Oil and Gas Wells, an Otherwise Underfunded Public ResponsibilityMethodology, Private Capital Serve to Focus Projects on Plugging Orphan Wells That Leak Substantial Amounts of Methane, Harm Communities

    TULSA, Okla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project-developer Rebellion Energy Solutions' portfolio of marketable U.S.-based methane-abatement credits is newly expanded with the addition of 1,891,423 verified, validated carbon credits in its second project. The global carbon-crediting program ACR at Winrock International issued the credits to Rebellion Energy for carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) it abated by plugging orphan oil and gas wells in Oklahoma that were leaking methane to the atmosphere.

    Rebellion Energy's strategy is to generate high-quality carbon credits by tackling the environmental and health and human safety problem that orphan oil and gas wells create. By plugging orphan oil and gas wells, the company has generated methane-abatement credits with a certain, verified and immediate positive effect that is engineered to endure.

    "Our portfolio growth – and market response – strengthens our confidence that the generation and sale of high-quality carbon credits from permanently plugging orphan wells can develop into a sustainable source of private-sector funds for critical methane abatement and land restoration," said Rebellion Energy CEO Staci Taruscio. "We are actively working in the operations phase of other projects and are continuing to expand our portfolio of marketable methane-abatement credits.

    "We began this year with a big win, as our initial project earned the first carbon credits that ACR issued under its rigorously enforced new methodology for plugging orphan oil and gas wells. Now, we're seeing our strategy, a newly created industry of professionals and a more educated market come together in support of this important work," she said.

    Buyers for Rebellion Energy's credits include entities in energy, technology, consulting, B2C, finance, banking, higher education and architecture.

    The Orphan Well Problem

    Orphan wells, a subset of abandoned oil or gas wells, have not been operated or maintained in accordance with regulations and have become wards of the state – with no solvent operator of record. In addition to leaking methane – a potent, fast-acting greenhouse gas – many of these wells are in disrepair and are leaking other toxic chemicals that pollute the air, contaminate groundwater, degrade soil, damage ecosystems and pose human health and well-being risks to the surrounding community.

    The orphan-well problem is larger than public funds available to address it. The United States has more than 120,000 documented orphan wells, but the actual figure, including undocumented wells, could be several times higher. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that greenhouse gas emissions from both orphaned and abandoned wells range from 7 million to in excess of 20 million metric tons of CO2e per year.

    Independently Rated, High-Quality Credits

    Beyond the scrutiny of ACR's methodology and the third-party validation of its project, Rebellion Energy Solutions expects to seek and receive independent ratings of its newly issued credits. Carbon credits from Rebellion's initial methane-abatement project earned an A rating on June 12th from BeZero Carbon . The designation from the independent, global carbon-credits ratings agency ranks Rebellion's project in the top 6% of projects on which BeZero has issued ratings. That project also was rated by Calyx Global , whose non-public ratings it makes available to subscribers.

    About Rebellion's Heartland 2 Project

    The volume of CO2e abated in Rebellion's Heartland 2 Project (ACR966) is equivalent to more than 185 million gallons of gasoline consumed, according to the U.S. EPA's greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator. Rebellion's project also ties to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and mitigates legacy impacts for landowners and surrounding communities.

    Rebellion designed the project, located in a historic oil-and-gas production basin in Oklahoma, to ensure the leaking methane is trapped thousands of feet below the surface. In addition, Rebellion worked with local landowners to restore the surface lands, which is beyond the scope of ACR's methodology.

    The wells Rebellion plugged are an average of 44 years old and had been unattended for more than a decade – with no ongoing maintenance or plugging activity to ensure well integrity and no assigned responsibility to complete the lifecycle of the wells. Rebellion assumed operational responsibility for the orphaned wells from the state government and privately funded the plugging and land-restoration. No state or federal funds were available for this work.

    Additional Data for Interested Parties

    Parties interested in learning more and/or purchasing these methane-abatement credits may contact Rebellion at info@rebellionenergy.com to request access to the Heartland Project data room, which provides a robust level of technical information on the project and the credits.

    About Rebellion Energy Solutions https://rebellionenergy.com

    Rebellion Energy Solutions, a portfolio company of Grey Rock Investment Partners, is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Rebellion is a woman-led business with a multi-disciplinary team of experts committed to creating sustainable solutions through oilfield cleanup and environmental justice in a comprehensive effort to restore the land, reduce harmful carbon emissions, and create taxable revenue streams for communities.

    About Grey Rock Investment Partners https://www.grey-rock.com/

    Grey Rock Investment Partners is a private equity firm with more than $1 billion in asset value across its private equity fund platform. Grey Rock invests across the energy value chain with private equity funds focusing on investments in natural resources, carbon capture, industrial electrification, and reduction of methane emissions.

    Forward-Looking Statement

    Certain statements in this article may constitute "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements in the article reflect the management team's best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Estimates of future performance reflect various assumptions that may or may not prove accurate, as well as the exercise of a substantial degree of judgment by the management team as to the scope and presentation of such information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that may be contained herein. The company and management team do not intend to, and do not undertake any obligation to, update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

    For more information:

    Kerry Malone

    kerry@schnake.com

    918-625-4958

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project-developer-rebellion-energy-solutions-expands-portfolio-of-us-based-methane-abatement-credits-with-new-acr-issuance-additional-project-listings-302286125.html

    SOURCE Rebellion Energy Solutions

    Related Search

    HeartlandCarbon creditsNatural gasGas wellsU.S. EPAGreenhouse gas

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    5 Big Changes to Medicare Part D for 2025 (And What to Do About Them)
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel10 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    6 ways AI can help college students study smarter and learn more
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel29 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mega Millions Will Raise Ticket Price to $5 Per Play in April
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel16 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Gig Workers Left High and Dry When It Comes to Benefits
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel29 days ago
    October Mortgage Outlook: No Rate Jumps or Scares
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel25 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ron Simon and Associates Files the Second Lawsuit Against McDonald's In the E. coli Outbreak
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New CPAP Device with Much Lower Pressure Found as Effective as Traditional CPAP and Reported to be More Comfortable
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel18 days ago
    BLACKDOCTOR.ORG ANNOUNCES AI FEATURE FOR CULTURALLY RELEVANT CONTENT
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel24 days ago
    Weekly Mortgage Rates Rebound, But Larger Trend Could Shift Market
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel29 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Holiday Deals Are Here. Don’t Let Debt Follow
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel17 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Survey Reveals What’s Top of Mind for Holiday Shoppers
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel9 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Stabilizing Mortgage Rates Could Be Boon for Buyers
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel19 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy