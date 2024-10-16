Open in App
    The Oklahoma City Sentinel

    Quail Springs Baptist to hold services for Larry McAtee, longtime community icon and Bible teacher (1937-2024)

    By CityNewsOKC Report, Pat McGuigan contributing,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOth6_0w8qGREN00

    Funeral Services for former Oklahoma City Councilman Larry McAtee have been set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

    Viewing will take place from 4-8 p.m. the day before at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary on North MacArthur Boulevard.

    Lawrence Franklin McAtee, Jr. (Larry McAtee) died on October 11.

    Larry is most widely known as the second longest-serving member of the Oklahoma City Council, with two decades in office. Elected in 2001, he was reelected in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

    A press release from the Oklahoma City government credited him as an advocate for beautification citywide, economic development, neighborhoods and the trails system.

    He was described as "instrumental in implementing the trails master plan and the trails wayfinding signage master plan. He also championed economic development in Bricktown and along the Oklahoma River."

    The Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake (6625 Southwest Fifteenth Street) was dedicated in his honor two years ago this month.

    At the dedication ceremony for the park, CityNewsOKC reported, Councilman McAtee said, "It was an honor to serve the residents of Ward 3 and the City of Oklahoma City for 20 years.

    “It was my privilege to serve alongside neighborhood leaders and City Staff who were passionate about growing and improving our great City. May God continue to bless the City of Oklahoma City."

    Some of the boards and trusts McAtee served on include:

    * Airport Trust (chair)

    * Economic Development Trust (chair)

    * Sports Facilities Oversight Board (chair)

    * Water Utilities Trust

    * Trails Advisory Committee

    * Legislative Committee

    * Audit Committee

    * Emergency Medical Services Authority

    * Riverfront Redevelopment Authority

    "Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake is a 150-acre park that features a 59-acre stocked fishing pond.

    "Park amenities include a large picnic shelter, fishing pier, boat ramp, public art (Glacial Erratics by Klint Shor), West River Trail and a gravel parking lot."

    ( https://www.citynewsokc.com/townnews/politics/oklahoma-city-community-invited-to-dedication-of-larry-mcatee-park-at-crystal-lake/article_761a47a0-438c-11ed-b784-3ff4f44f5216.html )

    A native of New Jersey, Larry grew up to become a summa cum laude graduate from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of International Studies.

    During military service in the Artillery Division at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he and JoAnn McClenny went on a blind date, and were married in July of 1961.

    Returning to New Jersey with his wife, Larry garnered a M.B.A. from New York University.

    After coming back to her home state, the couple became involved in their community of faith.

    According to his formal obituary, "he was a passionate Bible teacher on character, Biblical business and personal finance practices, and marriage and family. He had a remarkable ability to take the Scriptures and encapsulate them into a practical application, such as his translation of 2 Thessalonians 3:10, 'No work-y, no eat-y'; or the three most powerful words of a Christian in a broken world from Proverbs 1:10: 'No thank you.'

    "A man of principle, integrity, and deep conviction, Larry was never concerned with popularity or being in the majority. His convictions were founded in prayer and the Word, and his convictions determined every decision he made."

    ( https://www.vondelsmithmortuary.com/memorials/lawrence-mcatee/5494779/index.php )

    In his formal obituary, the family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

    Food Pantry at Quail Springs Baptist Church online at https://qsbc.onlinegiving.cc/donate/guest_donate?#!/

    or by mail to: 14613 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73134.

    Please make checks payable to Quail Springs Baptist Church.

    NOTE: Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus for CityNewsOKC, adapted this story using past reporting, the city press release announcing McAtee's death, and his formal obituary.

