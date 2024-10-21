Open in App
    • The Oak Ridger

    Oak Ridge plays at Lenoir City Oct. 25

    By The Oak Ridger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POnOu_0wFrLG9a00

    The Oak Ridge High School Wildcats play at Lenoir City High School at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Only two games remain of the regular season with a game at Campbell County High School in LaFollette on Nov. 1.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKZN6_0wFrLG9a00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vv10v_0wFrLG9a00

    This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge plays at Lenoir City Oct. 25

