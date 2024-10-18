Atomic Expo at Oak Ridge High to highlight nuclear science, research and careers

The public is invited to a community event highlighting nuclear science .

The Oak Ridge Schools Atomic Expo is set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Oak Ridge High School, 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

"Have you ever wondered exactly what happens at the labs in the 'Secret City?' Interested in learning more about the important science that fuels our community? Want to expose your children to the exciting world of STEM and Nuclear Science? Join us as at Oak Ridge High School as we host our community partners for the inaugural Atomic Expo as part of National Nuclear Science Week. Attendees will experience the science of the nuclear industry and make connections to high-paying careers," states the Oak Ridge Schools' news release publicizing the event.

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Traveling Science Fair , a carnival-style, interactive mobile exhibit, will be showcased in the ORHS parking lot for people to learn more about science, future career opportunities and the importance of the ORNL research directly from scientists. Inside the high school, stations will feature hands on demonstrations and activities from local companies and current Oak Ridge students to showcase the ways STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and nuclear science is happening in classrooms and the community.

This will be the first time the Traveling Science Fair has been showcased since public events were paused due to COVID-19, according to the school system.

“We’re excited to bring our community together and work with our industry partners to offer this fantastic event,” stated Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers. “We are fortunate to be part of a unique community with a rich history and cutting-edge industry in our own backyard. Exposing our students to the fascinating world of nuclear science opens the door for high-paying careers and opportunities to engage in the local economy.”

Two food trucks, Shirley’s Boy Country Cooking and Atomic Dogs, will be providing burgers, Southern fare and specialty hot dogs for purchase. Learn more about the ORNL Traveling Science Fair on its website .

Partners for Atomic Expo include ORNL, Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, the American Museum of Science and Energy, Muse Knoxville, the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Roane State Community College, and Tennessee Technological University.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Atomic Expo at Oak Ridge High to highlight nuclear science, research and careers