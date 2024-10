Oak Ridge Children's Halloween Party is Thursday at Bissell Park

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2024 Children’s Halloween Party 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 24 .

This free annual event is usually attended by hundreds of children and their parents, according to a city news release. Activities are planned throughout the western fields of A.K. Bissell Park, including a hayride if the weather allows.

Parking will be at both the west (Recreation Center side) and east side (Oak Ridge Public Library side) parking areas. To help ensure a smooth event, the west side parking area will be filled first. Traffic in front of the Recreation Center will flow in one direction exiting onto the Turnpike from the east side parking area.

For more information, contact the city of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450. To learn more about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov .

