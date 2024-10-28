What does Oshkosh want to see at the outlet mall? Here's what readers have to say.

OSHKOSH – Sorry, Oshkosh.

A Woodman’s isn’t coming to the city — at least not anytime soon.

New outlet mall management company Mid-America Real Estate put an end to those rumors when it revealed Woodman’s has no immediate plans of redeveloping The Shops at Oshkosh after buying the 37-acre lot in September.

But that still hasn’t stopped Oshkosh from hoping.

We asked our Northwestern readers what they’d like to see done with the outlet mall, and the general consensus is for Woodman’s to construct a supermarket alongside the existing stores.

The best of both worlds, as it is. A fella can dream, can't he?

Here’s what Oshkosh had to say.

Mike Apker, Winneconne

I don’t care who owns it. Let’s get some stores back in there.

Diane Herzig

I hope Woodman’s keeps the existing stores and may add a few more stores. Maybe they could rent a space to Kohl’s.

Nick Steinwand

Quite frankly, I was ecstatic when I learned there is a potential for a Woodman's grocery store to finally set up shop in Oshkosh. Woodman's is one of my preferred grocery stores to utilize, but even the 20-minute drive to Appleton can be a pain on those Sundays when you just want to get your grocery shopping done and go home to relax.

I have been a resident of Oshkosh all my life, I have seen many stores come and go in the outlet mall and it just has not been what it used to be for a long time. If you ask my childhood self, the outlet mall went downhill the second KB Toys moved out. Don't get me wrong, there are still many stores out there that I enjoy to frequent, however, I would utilize a Woodman's much more!

If we could have the best of both worlds, I would love to see the majority of the outlet mall torn down to make room for a Woodman's. However, I would like to see a stretch of storefronts to remain or built new to accommodate the stores that are out there and would like to resume operations in that location.

James Olson, Fond du Lac

What I would like to see is the perimeter stores actually staying as they are. Remove the island buildings and put a Woodman's there. Any remaining stores that are in the island could be moved to the perimeter building. I believe with Woodman's as an anchor store it would attract smaller tenants to fill the remaining vacancies around the perimeter stores.

My wife and I come from Fond du Lac quite often. The only clothing store we have in Fond du Lac is Kohl's. Neither one of us like to shop online. So, it's Oshkosh or Appleton.

Jean Seager

Keep the stores that are doing well and please put a Woodman’s super store in this area.

Janet Krueger

I would love a Sam's Club or Costco, preferably Costco. Appleton always gets the big chain stores, but we NEVER do. We have plenty of customers in and around our area that would shop at either of those two stores.

Kailyn Clark

I would like to see it turn into low-income housing for people and a Woodman's. Walmart needs competition in the area badly.

Dan Fabisiak

After thinking this through from several different angles, and being a resident of Oshkosh since 1982, I would hope to see a master plan that would include a Woodman’s as the overall anchor to the property.

The existing big-name stores should complement and stay on the south and north ends of the property. A potential win-win as far as the demographic. I think back to “malls” around the Milwaukee area where a Kohl's or Jewel Foods store back in the day anchored the surrounding property and naturally drove traffic to the surrounding stores and vice versa.

Hopefully much thought/analysis will go into this decision to breathe new life into an area that has treated Oshkosh and the surrounding area so well for so long. It would truly be a shame for all stores there to go away and start the redevelopment of that area from scratch.

Deb Bladow, town of Black Wolf

I would love to see a Woodman’s added to the existing Oshkosh outlet mall location as well as the existing stores be shuffled to one side. Thank you for allowing readers to share opinions on this subject.

Sarah Minnihan, Neenah

I would like to see Woodman's attract other franchises to the mall. We, at one time, had some great stores out there, like Corelle/Corning, Deb Plus, Fashion Bug and others. I know some of these businesses have went out of business, but I would miss Lane Bryant and Bath & Body Works if the mall was torn down.

Linda Smithlin, Winneconne

I would love to see Woodman’s open a store at the outlet mall. Woodman’s Markets are in several other areas, as well as other grocery stores. There is nothing wrong with a little competition.

I live near Oshkosh, but I do shop Woodman’s in Appleton. (Along with Festival Foods and The Pig.) Bring it on Mr. W!

Jason Wright, Oshkosh

How about a Kwik Trip?

Lois Werner

I would love to see Woodman’s build a grocery store on the property. However, I would also like to see the stores that are doing well out there consolidate their locations, so they're not so spread out and also entice other stores to join them. Under Armour is one of my go-to places to buy gifts for the teenage grandchildren, so I would hate to see them go. It would be nice to bring a women's clothing store out there, too. There is a lot of potential for that property to draw people to Oshkosh. The parking lot, though, definitely needs to be completely redone!

I don't think we need a restaurant out there where Johnny Rockets was.

Joe Westphal, Butte des Morts

I'd like to see the property redeveloped into a new Woodman's market, with the remaining stores that are still visible consolidated to one side of the property. It could be a mixed-use shopping area, retail, business ops. It would be a dream to have Woodman's in Oshkosh, though.

Dave Rusch

I think it would be great if Woodman's opened a grocery store on a part of the vacant properties.

Rhonda Smith

I believe we should keep the stores and bring in Woodman’s.

Julie Hitz

I’m hoping they put up a Woodman’s grocery store!!

Vicki Bordelon

Honestly, I feel like the property would be large enough to keep some of the strip mall open and then put in a Woodman's. I would LOVE to see one here in Oshkosh!

Kelly Delpierre, Fond du Lac

I would love to see them revive the outlet mall. I do enjoy shopping there, but been sad to see a lot of the stores close. I also wouldn't mind seeing a Woodman’s as Menominee Falls or Appleton is the closest one for us. I feel there is a lot they could do that would benefit the consumer and the economy.

Kayla Stark

I, for one, would like to see all the existing tenants consolidated on one side, the whole parking lot resurfaced, and then a Woodman's store would be a welcome addition to the Oshkosh community.

Jeanna Race, Fond du Lac

I’d be very happy to see a Woodman’s on that site, but I hope they also retain the Bath & Body Works store. It’s a fun place to shop and they have a great staff.

The main thing is to get that parking lot paved. It’s a mess!

Kelley Brand

I'd like to see it stay an outlet mall, add a restaurant out there and add trendier stores like City Trends.

