    • The Northwestern

    4imprint completes 170,000-square-foot expansion of Oshkosh distribution center

    By Justin Marville, Oshkosh Northwestern,

    2 days ago

    OSHKOSH – 4imprint has completed a 170,000-square-foot expansion of its Oshkosh distribution center on Atlas Avenue.

    The promotional products distributor announced the news this week after adding 1,488 new solar panels to the now 475,000-square-foot facility.

    In addition to the increase in production space, the expansion features a new health clinic with a waiting area, exam rooms, physical therapy space and lab.

    The building also includes new office space, a new break area, and additional meeting and collaboration facilities.

    4imprint CEO Kevin Lyons-Tarr said in a news release, “The Distribution Center expansion equips us to support our future growth while enhancing both our customer and associate experience.”

    Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: 4imprint completes 170,000-square-foot expansion of Oshkosh distribution center

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Joseph Dunn
    1d ago
    Great place to work!
    View all comments

