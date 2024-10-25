OSHKOSH – 4imprint has completed a 170,000-square-foot expansion of its Oshkosh distribution center on Atlas Avenue.

The promotional products distributor announced the news this week after adding 1,488 new solar panels to the now 475,000-square-foot facility.

In addition to the increase in production space, the expansion features a new health clinic with a waiting area, exam rooms, physical therapy space and lab.

The building also includes new office space, a new break area, and additional meeting and collaboration facilities.

4imprint CEO Kevin Lyons-Tarr said in a news release, “The Distribution Center expansion equips us to support our future growth while enhancing both our customer and associate experience.”

More news: Lakeland Care cuts ribbon on new office in Oshkosh. Here's where to find it.

Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: 4imprint completes 170,000-square-foot expansion of Oshkosh distribution center