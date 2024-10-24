Oshkosh Public Library launches new website and logo as part of rebrand

OSHKOSH – Guess who’s got a new look?

Oshkosh Public Library continues to undergo major changes, having launched a new website and logo this week.

Director Darryl Eschete announced the initiatives as part of the library’s latest rebranding efforts, which also include a new tagline: “Spark Your Story.”

“This new website is designed with ease of use in mind. It simplifies access to everything the library has to offer, making it more intuitive to navigate to what you’re looking for, no matter what kind of device you’re using,” Eschete wrote in a news release.

“The new website is a major step forward to modernizing library service for the Oshkosh community, reflecting the convenience and accessibility that people expect.”

The first major update since 2013, the website has easier navigation and a new events calendar that streamlines program registration and room reservation.

The new logo features a lion’s head and vibrant sparks, symbolizing its 124-year history and core values of strength and leadership, according to the Oshkosh Public Library.

“Our new brand identity highlights our mission and sets us apart as a recognizable resource when you’re ready to take the next step in your life’s journey,” Eschete said.

“With the lion’s head and sparks as our organization’s symbol, we are proud to roar with a new commitment to serving Oshkosh and to help light the way towards new paths of learning in users’ lives.”

The rebrand is just the latest initiative undertaken by Eschete since he took over the role of library director Jan. 15.

In May, the OPL rolled out a new comprehensive patron behavior policy outlining guidelines for noise levels, electronic device usage, and eating and drinking in public spaces.

The revised policy included expectations for patrons to engage productively with library resources, clear consequences for individuals engaging in disruptive or threatening behavior, and a firm stance against any type of bullying or harassment.

The library, at 106 Washington Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

