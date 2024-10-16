Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Northwestern

    'Some normalcy': Eastern Wisconsin program helps families in need 'shop' for free, fresh food

    By Nadia Scharf, Oshkosh Northwestern,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afoP3_0w8qZL4c00

    OSHKOSH — With grocery prices high , some families are struggling to keep up. But thanks to one Wisconsin program, 6-year-old Isaac got to go to a restaurant for his birthday. Nine-year-old Sophia has macaroni and cheese when she wants it. Ten-year-old Nora gets pancakes for breakfast and sees her dad happier for it.

    Isaac, Sophia and Nora’s families all participate in Mindful Meals, a partnership between Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Boys and Girls Club which provides families in need the opportunity to choose the food they want.

    Parents simply go online, pick out what they want on a platform set up like online shopping at Target or Pick n’ Save, and it’s delivered in discreet boxes to the Boys and Girls Club for them to pick up. For perishable items, like eggs and milk, Oshkosh families are given coupons they can take to the Oshkosh Food Co-op.

    “It’s a way to try to get food to the house,” Kevin Mueller, director of club services at the Oshkosh Boys and Girls club. “For parents, for grandparents that may live in the house, for younger kids that aren’t able to come to the Boys and Girls Club yet, this is a good partnership that gets food to the whole family, to the whole table.”

    'They're able to just be a kid'

    As of 2022, 16.5% of Wisconsin children lived in food-insecure homes, according to the most recent Feeding America data . Food insecurity can impact health in the long run, and children who are food insecure may be at higher risk for chronic health conditions or more frequent oral health problems.

    More: Youths in both urban and rural Wisconsin report troubling levels of food insecurity, poor mental health

    Food insecurity also correlates with mental health issues like depression, anxiety, hyperactivity and stress. State Superintendent Jill Underly called the issue a “silent struggle” in an August press conference.

    Danielle Bittelman, Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club director of family and youth engagement, has seen firsthand how Mindful Meals has decreased kids' and families’ stress. It makes the kids at the club feel normal, she said.

    "They feel like they fit in with all of the other kids. There are a few groceries in the fridge, or a few groceries in the cupboard," Bittelman said. “They're able to just be a kid and focus on kid things.”

    The program started in Oshkosh around two years ago, but there are also locations in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Antigo and Berlin. Families pick up food once every two weeks, and some items have caps on the amount one family can order.

    There are about 20 families in Oshkosh’s Mindful Meals program, and overall, 151 families are enrolled across the state.

    The Mindful Meals program extends Feeding America’s outreach, allowing them to help families who may not normally visit food pantries, Matt Stienstra, director of strategic partnerships and programs for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, said. It also avoids issues with storage, as boxes are generally dropped off and picked up on the same day.

    "When a family is trying to pay rent, pay a mortgage, pay utilities, stay on top of everything else, it's hard when you go through the grocery store checkout line,” Bittelman said. “To have that added resource for our families has been huge.”

    'Absolute gratitude' for fresh food

    The Oshkosh Food Co-op has worked with Feeding America in the past. By teaming up again on Mindful Meals, they feel like they're helping remove the stigma of getting help.

    "There's great need. Our store sits in the middle of a food desert, and so you have people who are already struggling to gain access to healthy choices," Jeremiah McDuffie, co-op store leader, said. "It made sense to bring along that partnership."

    Access to fresh, nutritious food is a big change for some families. McDuffie recalled people in the program asking for advice on what to buy, because they'd never been able to buy fruits and vegetables before. If families ask, store employees will guide them with nutrition advice.

    Regardless of their experience with fresh food, McDuffie said there's always a sentiment of "absolute gratitude".

    "To be able to walk into a grocery store, to be able to pick out something of your own, you know. 'I want this lunch meat instead of that lunch meat,'" McDuffie said. "It's a spirit of gratitude for the program and to be able to experience some normalcy."

    Want to help? How to donate to Stock the Shelves

    During October, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin newspapers and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are working together to raise enough money from readers and donors to provide 750,000 meals to Wisconsin families through the annual Stock the Shelves campaign. Each dollar donated equals about four meals, or $10 in food.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxbuZ_0w8qZL4c00

    The campaign will support communities served by the following newspapers: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay Press-Gazette, Appleton Post Crescent, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter, Oshkosh Northwestern, Fond du Lac Reporter, Sheboygan Press, Wausau Daily Herald, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune, Marshfield News-Herald, Stevens Point Journal, Door County Advocate and Oconto County Reporter.

    Donations will help support people in the same community where the donor lives.

    To donate online, visit feedingamericawi.org/stocktheshelvesdonate .

    To donate by mail, checks made payable to Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin, ATTN: Stock the Shelves, should be sent to 2911 W. Evergreen Drive, Appleton WI 54913.

    Enclose with your contribution the donor’s address with city, state and ZIP code for internal processing, a notation of whether the donation should remain anonymous, whether the donation is in the memory of someone special. Also list the donor’s name, as it should appear in a thank-you advertisement to be published in the Thanksgiving editions of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s daily newspapers.

    For a list of pantries supported by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, visit feedingamericawi.org/find-help .

    Contact Green Bay education reporter Nadia Scharf at nscharf@gannett.com or on X at @nadiaascharf.

    This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: 'Some normalcy': Eastern Wisconsin program helps families in need 'shop' for free, fresh food

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy