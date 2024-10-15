EAA’s Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet to feature longest-serving NASA flight director

OSHKOSH – NASA’s longest-serving flight director is coming to EAA .

Paul Dye has been confirmed as this year’s featured speaker for the annual Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet at the EAA Aviation Museum Dec. 13.

Retired since 2013, Dye was in a leadership position for 38 space shuttle missions, nine of which he served as the lead flight director responsible for development and training for the mission.

Coordinating the work of thousands of mission planners, flight controllers, trainers and astronauts, Dye spent 20 years in the center seat of Mission Control and another 12 as a systems flight controller.

Tickets are $75 for EAA members and $95 for non-members and are available at the EAA Aviation Museum website.

The doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. before dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

A special book-signing will be held after the presentation featuring Dye’s memoir, “Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control.”

