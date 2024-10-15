Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Northwestern

    EAA’s Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet to feature longest-serving NASA flight director

    By Justin Marville, Oshkosh Northwestern,

    2 days ago

    OSHKOSH – NASA’s longest-serving flight director is coming to EAA .

    Paul Dye has been confirmed as this year’s featured speaker for the annual Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet at the EAA Aviation Museum Dec. 13.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB3pQ_0w7HUX2f00

    Retired since 2013, Dye was in a leadership position for 38 space shuttle missions, nine of which he served as the lead flight director responsible for development and training for the mission.

    Coordinating the work of thousands of mission planners, flight controllers, trainers and astronauts, Dye spent 20 years in the center seat of Mission Control and another 12 as a systems flight controller.

    Vietnam Traveling Wall: See photos of the Vietnam Traveling Wall's visit to Oshkosh

    Tickets are $75 for EAA members and $95 for non-members and are available at the EAA Aviation Museum website.

    The doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. before dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

    A special book-signing will be held after the presentation featuring Dye’s memoir, “Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control.”

    Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: EAA’s Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet to feature longest-serving NASA flight director

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy