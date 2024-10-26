Open in App
    D-BAT baseball and softball academy opening soon in Tupelo

    By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal,

    2 days ago
    TUPELO – With sports backgrounds including softball, baseball and football, it only made sense to four friends and business partners to invest in the soon-to-open D-BAT softball and baseball academy.

    D-BAT stands for "Developing Beliefs, Attitudes, and Traditions." It was founded in 1998 by brothers Cade and Kyle Griffis. After opening their first location in Addison, Texas, the company has grown to over 170 locations.

