Blind employee at Bulldog Burger recognized for perseverance, positive attitude

TUPELO — Rod Ervin works four days a week as a utility worker at Bulldog Burger in Tupelo where he washes dishes, weighs hamburger meat and preps sides like French fries and tater tots. But unlike other employees, his hands are his eyes.

Ervin, 49, has been blind for 23 years. He had problems with his sight as an adolescent, requiring corrective contact lenses. Retinal detachment in his left eye caused a gradual fading in vision, and at age 26, an accident in which he dropped a box on a dolly that caused the handle to crush his right eye resulted in complete loss of vision.