Breaking down Lee County's controversial new mobile home regulations

A manufactured home stands on a small plot of land in Lee County, Miss. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — After months of research and deliberation, Lee County officials planned to enact an updated code for manufactured and mobile homes in the county for the first time since 1994. Fierce pushback put a pin in that action, with officials hoping to bring more public discussion into the mix.

As of Friday, the county has paused a previously approved code update for manufactured housing. The Board of Supervisors approved the measure in a meeting earlier this month, but did not go through with the legal advertisements required before the law can take effect.